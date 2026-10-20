The GMKTec K8 Plus holds its own on the mini PC price battlefield, but I'd add a WiFi card to that cart as well

The GMKTec K8 Plus is more expensive than it used to be, but still manages to undercut a lot of the so-called 'entry-level' PC market in 2026. With regular discounts, a sturdy handling of lighter and more moderate games, and a unique potential for upgrades from both onboard components and additional eGPUs, it's looking pretty good right now. Just be sure to check out WiFi card prices.
Mini PCs haven't been shielded from this year's price increases, but the GMKTec K8 Plus still manages to pose a serious threat to Valve's $1,000+ Steam Machine. The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS box launched a good few years ago, but has nevertheless risen to fame among those looking for a lightweight gaming experience. Its sturdy 1080p performance across some of the most demanding games on the market keeps it fiercely competitive with both cheaper alternatives and more expensive mainstream devices, even if the days of a $500 price tag are long behind us.
The K8 Plus used to be a steady $400 - $500 device, but the 32GB RAM version I've been testing is now more likely to be found between $750 and $900. If you spot it on a good day, though, it could be one of the few last bastions of entry-level PC gaming - assuming you're happy rolling the dice on its WiFi card.
With the best gaming PCs running you thousands of dollars and the best gaming laptops seeing their own inflations, many are looking to integrated GPUs to see them through these troubling years. The GMKTec K8 Plus does much more than its Radeon 780M would suggest, though. With easy upgradeability, a rare Oculink port for additional eGPU access, and a cooling system equipped to deal with gaming's larger challenges, the K8 Plus could give the Steam Machine something serious to think about.
This far into the GMKTec K8 Plus's lifespan, there are only two configurations that sit with consistency on the shelves. Both use the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, an octa-core processor with 16 threads and a 54W TDP, partnered with the brand's Radeon 780M integrated graphics. However, the 16GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM model is often available for a couple hundred bucks less than the 32GB version I've been testing.
As it stands, the model sat on my test bench will run you somewhere between $750 and $950 depending on sales (note Amazon's listings generally drop you down to 512GB of storage), whereas the cheaper alternative can drop things down to around $600.
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Key Specs
Specs
Tested
Also Available
Price
$750 - $950
$600 - $900
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
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GPU
Radeon 780M
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RAM
32GB DDR5 SODIMM
16GB DDR5
SSD
1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD
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Ports
Oculink PCIE4.0, 2x USB 4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2, 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 2x RJ45, 1x 3.5mm audio
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Connectivity
WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
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Dimensions
127 mm x 132 mm x 58 mm
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Design
The GMKTec K8 Plus keeps the same compact form factor you'd expect from a mini PC, with a 58mm height and a pretty square 127 x 132 mm depth and width. It's small enough to sit neatly under a monitor or to one side, though its port placements might get in the way of such a neat setup.
I was initially nervous about the transparent plastic top floating just over the top edge of the main chassis. The twist-off cap provides easy access to four top screws for entry into the main compartment, housing the system's main fan right up top. You'll either love it or hate it.
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I can see how those going for a cleaner, more professional look might balk at the plastic hat, but the convenience it brings to the table is undeniable. Plus, anyone bored of the homogeneous box aesthetic will be glad of the more unique design choice here.
Twisting the lid counter-clockwise provides a satisfying snap as it lifts away from the main body of the device, and replacing it is as simple as lining everything up and twisting in the opposite direction.
Everything around that lid also feels solid. A metal casing keeps things looking premium on the desk and in the hands, while that bold green power button provides a little relief from the all-black design. My only concern is the printed 'GMKTec' logo positioned diagonally across the top right edge, which cheapens the aesthetic a little.
Features
The GMKTec K8 Plus has three main weapons in its arsenal: its ability to host a whole bunch of external displays, its Oculink port, and its upgradeability.
Ports aren't plentiful here though; you'll find similarly-sized options with more USB-As on offer around the back. You're still getting two USB-A 2.0 connections for more permanent accessories as well as two USB 3.2s at the front for easier access as well. On paper, those dual USB 4 slots are holding their own as well, and we haven't even mentioned the twin RJ45 Ethernet slots.
Tallying those connections with the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort, you've got space for up to four external displays to run here - perfect for those building a more substantial workstation from a smaller device.
That's not all, though. The front of the device also plays host to an Oculink connection, a rarity even across mini PCs designed more specifically around gaming. It allows you to (probably later down the line, looking at current GPU prices) attach an external GPU for a boost in performance should you require it. It's also a boon for those building a home NAS server, allowing for additional SATA connections.
Port placement could present some concerns here. The USB 4 required for that final fourth external display is positioned around the front, next to the Oculink. It's a small gripe, but that's going to make for a slightly messier setup when everything's firing on all cylinders. I would have loved to see at least the Oculink's more permanent connection situated out of sight towards the back.
Finally, that aforementioned twist-off lid provides easy access to RAM and storage upgrades. Once you've got those four screws holding the fan down away you're in to swap out for up to 96GB of SODIMM memory and up to 4TB of M.2 2280 storage.
Performance
The GMKTec K8 Plus can hold its own in lighter games, speeding through Restory, Stardew Valley, and Islanders with only a little stutter here and there. It's a perfectly playable experience for these less demanding games, often at a lower price than you'd find elsewhere on the market.
Putting the K8 Plus to the test against something a little meatier shows its limits, though. It still holds its own in full Triple-A releases, as long as they're a little older, slimmer, or offer additional optimization tools.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and Cyberpunk 2077 hold their own in the 40-fps range when under Medium settings here. That's not the super smooth 60fps many aim for, but it's running - and with prices the way they are, I'll certainly take it.
Yes, things fall off a cliff slightly when we get to High graphical settings - though Tomb Raider manages to hold its own here much better than the heavier titles in my benchmarking roster.
Suffice to say, the GMKTec K8 Plus will run a sturdy Steam library, but you'll need to be taking advantage of additional FSR tools baked into that Radeon 780M GPU to reach the kinds of speeds you'll find in more expensive machines. If you just play lighter indie titles, though, you're pretty set.
The GMKTec K8 Plus doesn't just want to play your games, though. This is a compact mini PC designed to power through day-to-day productivity as well. AMD's components scored 2,218 in their single core Geekbench 7 benchmark here, with 13,410 in multi-core performance. Considering the size and price point, that's certainly a result in GMKTec's favor.
Unfortunately, there's one glaring issue I ran into almost every day when running the GMKTec K8 Plus. This thing's WiFi card is fried. While it can hold its own in day-to-day web browsing, downloads represent a particular challenge for the out-the-box connectivity, often requiring me to leave it running overnight for a job that would take most other machines an hour or so. The K8 Plus allows for WiFi card upgrades, and it's not an expensive part to replace, but I'd factor the cost into this rig's price tag before checkout.
Should you buy the GMKTec K8 Plus?
If you're willing to roll the dice on those internet speeds, or swap out your WiFi card straight from the off, the GMKTec K8 Plus actually represents solid value in today's market. It's going to hold its own against the Steam Machine in day-to-day 1080p performance, while coming in remarkably cheaper (especially on its best days). You'll also enjoy the benefits of a full Windows productivity suite for your cash, as well as that easy-access upgradeability - not to mention the flexibility of that Oculink port later down the line.
How I tested the GMKTec K8 Plus
I've had the GMKTec K8 Plus on my desk for two weeks, running the mini PC for all my work and most of my play during that time. Aside from a few Doom: The Dark Ages and Planet Coaster 2 skirmishes, this hub has been my destination for lighter gaming across Stardew Valley, Islanders, and Restory, with in-game benchmarks tested at both high and medium graphical settings in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and Cyberpunk 2077. The CPU was also tested using Geekbench 7. Each of these benchmarks was performed three times, with the final result representing an average of all runs.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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