David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino prove a perfect match in this Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood spin-off that centers Brad Pitt's Oscar-winning stuntman. Does it need to exist? Not really. But we're glad it does.
Reasons to buy
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Fincher knows how to direct Tarantino's peerless dialogue
A Netflix sequel to 2019's Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood that drops Rick Dalton and Sharon Tate for further Cliff Booth misadventures is an undeniably odd proposition. But this David Fincher-directed, Quentin Tarantino-written follow-up plays to both their strengths, and proves that Brad Pitt is never better than when working with his movie-making soulmates.
Unburdened from the self-inflicted pressure to make his tenth and final movie a career-capping magnum opus, this is Tarantino’s most playful and straightforwardly enjoyable script since Jackie Brown. In fact, there's a lot of Elmore Leonard in this late-70s Hollywood hangout movie that only occasionally detours into criminal activity; little surprise that Tarantino has also penned the novelization releasing next month.
Plot-light but chock-full of memorable scenes, exchanges and characters, it might not have the thematic depth of its predecessor, which explored the difficult transition to the Hollywood New Wave for outdated stars like Rick Dalton (and their stuntmen). Neither does it really reckon with OUATIH's revisionist fairytale ending by focusing so squarely on Cliff. But Pitt's ceaselessly cool, sociopathic alpha dude is a blast to be reacquainted with.
Set over a matter of days, some 8 years after averting a Manson Family massacre, Cliff is now back working odd jobs around L.A. after Rick upped sticks to Sydney for a starring role in the successful Aussie series Dingo Dan. Still something of a fixer for his friends, resourceful war hero Cliff is approached by A-list movie star Charlie Peters (Scott Caan, looking more like his dad by the day) not to double for him, but to solve a problem involving a pair of Filipino brothers whom Charlie has accidentally hired to murder his wife, Tony (Carla Gugino).
Fast Facts
Release date: November 25 (IMAX), December 23 (Netflix) Available: In theaters and Netflix Director: David Fincher Writer: Quentin Tarantino Runtime: 2h 20m
Also central is Peters' agent, Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki) – an Aussie immigrant and former film critic who Cliff, of course, has the hots for. It's been a minute since a proper Tarantino romance (if you don't count Cliff and Rick's bromance in OUATIH), and Cliff's playful pursuit of kinky Karen fizzes like a classic Bogart and Bacall pairing. Former RoboCop Peter Weller is also something of a scene-stealer as Cliff's grumpy but loving dad.
What you might be wondering is what Fight Club director David Fincher brings to the table, and the answer is a lot. Like the peanut butter and chocolate pairing of Fincher and Sorkin on The Social Network, the two filmmaking titans operate surprisingly harmoniously here. Fincher's ice-cold technical precision is best exemplified in the depiction of the killer Verdusco brothers. One early home invasion sequence is shockingly brutal and recalls the matter-of-fact violence of Zodiac. While, like OUATIH, the movie builds to an explosive action set-piece that is ferocious, unforgettable and sends you out on a gleeful high.
Second act
Despite everything The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has going for it, there is still a niggling sense that it's somewhat superfluous as an exercise. Would all this time, money and effort not be better spent on anything other than a side-story involving a Tarantino supporting character? As if to head off the accusation, Cliff at one point asks Karen, "You might be wondering, why all of it?" The answer: "I'm not that deep." And neither is the film. It's a romp, a caper, a good time that luxuriates in the texture of late 70s Hollywood but doesn't have an awful lot to say beyond 'Isn't this a great place to spend 140 minutes?'
There are some fun cameos to watch out for: Timothy Olyphant returns as Rick Dalton's old Bounty Law co-star, James Stacy, for a terrific scene that takes Tarantino back into Inglourious Basterds territory. And Caan makes an electric return to movies as A-lister Peters, whose voluminous ego overcompensates for his diminutive stature – a tragedy Caan was stuck on the Hawaii Five-0 reboot for a decade. But Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is underutilized as blacksploitation star Rodrick 'Hot Rod' Harrison, and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dalton is conspicuous by his absence; Tarantino's script is on shakiest ground when repeatedly trying to justify his nonappearance.
The beneficiary of Narnia's 3-month delay, The Further Mis-Adventures… is getting a two-week release on IMAX screens before it heads to Netflix. Despite my (limited) misgivings, the big(gest) screen is the format to seek out, as it's the type of film where full immersion relies on undivided attention. Plus, you'd be mad to pass up the opportunity to see a Fincher-directed, Erik Messerschmidt-shot movie on the best screen possible. Whether or not we'll get Tarantino's tenth and final movie anytime soon is unclear as the search continues for the perfect swan song. But, in the meantime, more Tarantino scripts making their way into the hands of filmmakers like David Fincher can only be a good thing.
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth plays on IMAX screens for two weeks from November 25, and releases on Netflix from December 23. For more, here are the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way across the rest of the year, and beyond.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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