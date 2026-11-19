GTA 6 has barely been out for a day, but players have already speedrun to reach Lucia and Jason's maximum weight limits. Turns out, neither of their biggest weights is that big at all, so I have a sneaking suspicion the inevitable PC mods will likely turn them into absolute units.
Mere hours after the game's midnight launch, Twitter user Sir Joseph Windsor posted their "Overweight Strong" Jason (below), a version of the character that seemed to have equal parts body fat and muscle. A solid diet of high-strength weight workouts and fast food, no doubt.
But the fan base was still hungry to see an even chubbier Jason. "I didn't want to let the community down so it is finally done. I present to you: max weight, low muscle Jason AKA the True Fat Jason. Now I can finally sleep in peace after this GTA 6 marathon. I should probably make a guide on how to do this," they write.
The GTA 6 fat speedrunner then posted a brief guide for anyone looking to also put meat onto Jason or Lucia's bones. First, you need to eat at least four burgers or tacos from the game's various fast food chains. Then go to sleep. Then stuff your face with more fast food. Damaging your vehicle will soon prompt you to repair it, which will take you to a loading screen where, hopefully, your character's calories have sunk in. And, voila, apparently. Important note: you'll want to avoid doing workouts as either character for this to work.
Twitterer Akkyon also posted what "max weight Lucia" looks like. Neither seems quite as big as Arthur Morgan's at his heaviest, though I'm guessing there's only so big Lucia and Jason can get before their crime antics start to look a little unbelievable. Regardless, whenever GTA 6 does drop on PC, you can probably expect modders to stretch those waistlines as far as possible.
Rockstar hasn't formally announced a PC port for GTA 6, but based on past trends, we wouldn't necessarily expect it before November 2027. GTA 5 took 19 months to make the journey, while Red Dead Redemption 2 dragged its feet for 13 months.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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