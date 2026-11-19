A supposed Pokemon 'leak' account has admitted to faking rumors about Pokemon Winds and Waves, saying that they'd "do it again."
Drama kicked off earlier this week when screenshots surfaced showing the Twitter account @kurwashibamaste – which had become the source for a number of rumors reposted by prominent leaks, and rumors account @CentroLeaks – on the same list of logged-in accounts as @Mootmonthly, previously thought to be a separate individual.
This raised a few eyebrows, but especially when Moot shared a new post – a GIF of beloved Jujutsu Kaisen character Nanami looking blissful with the caption, "How it feels to spread misinformation and lies."
In the replies, Moot says: "The actual community fallout isn't really relevant to me; i set out to accomplish a specific goal with kurwa and i got it done relatively quickly. Having fun with the larp was just gravy." They believe that their "rep was a little too good" which apparently "forces one into being rather limited in what they can say/post." Instead, they say: "I vastly would prefer being viewed as a clown."
But what was the goal? In a separate thread, Moot says: "I was investigating how much all of the 'leakers' actually knew and how they knew it. Results were rather disappointing."
As part of that, they claim that "not everything" posted on the Kurwashibamaste account was made up – "the entire reason the thing worked was because I posted real stuff that they picked up on."
With that said, it doesn't sound like debunking fake leaks was Moot's only motive. Asked why they'd lie, they respond: "Gets me leaks and I'll do it again." Acknowledging the backlash they're now facing online, Moot says: "All in the name of the game big dawg."
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Obviously, though, the outcome is that a bunch of rumors and supposed leaks about Pokemon Winds and Waves that surfaced in recent months have now seemingly been debunked. Claims that Onix, Salandit, Zweilous, and Houndour were set to receive new regional evolutions, for example, and that there'd be no new Eevee evolution, appear to have been fabricated. Not via the Kurwashibamaste account, but Moot also recently claimed that Winds and Waves were originally supposed to launch in 2026 before an internal delay pushed them back to 2027, the window that The Pokemon Company officially announced a few months ago.
If nothing else, this is a good reminder not to believe everything you see from supposed leak accounts on social media. Based on Moot's recent posts, it sounds like they're planning to release a video sharing the findings of their "investigation" into other apparent leakers, so we may see even more supposed Winds and Waves info debunked soon.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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