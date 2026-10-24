Pokemon Winds and Waves might benefit from next-gen water tech, as a Game Freak developer publishes water simulation research

News
By
Published

Making a splash

A trainer standing on a rock next to the ocean during Pokemon Winds and Waves
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)
0

A new research paper co-authored by a Game Freak developer dives deep into next-gen water simulation tech, raising hopes for Pokemon Winds and Waves' summery vistas and underwater areas.

Game Freak programmer Fumiya Narita and University of Tokyo professor Takashi Kanai recently co-published a new paper that aims to help render water and moving liquids more efficiently, without sacrificing any of the visual detail that really makes the ocean splash in animation. (Good spot, Automaton.)

Their joint research paper was presented during the international Pacific Graphics 2026 conference held in Singapore, and there's quite a bit of technical knowhow involved, of course. Essentially, the research explains that detailed liquid physics presents a heavy computational load on many games, so the new tech looks to simplify the under-the-hood calculations and concentrate on the most impressive details - the splashes, ripples, maybe even the waves…

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

It's worth noting that the research didn't show off the tech using any in-game demonstration, and Game Freak hasn't confirmed whether the research will affect next year's Pokemon Winds and Waves, either.

Regardless, it's not hard to see how this research could hypothetically impact the next mainline Pokemon RPG. The game's debut trailer showed off massive oceans with tons of simulated movement, as well as an underwater biome that suggests we might be able to dive below the surface this time around.

We'll need to wait for Pokemon Winds and Waves to come out sometime in 2027 - exclusively on Switch 2 - to find out more.

Pokemon Winds and Waves might not have turn-based battles as Game Freak veteran hints the combat system "could change" thanks to Pokemon Champions

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;We wanted to make sure there was still re-playability for players,&quot; Team Peak says
    1
    Peak devs explain why the viral co-op game's size tripled with new console ports: "Instead of the same 30 daily maps rotating forever, you get 208 maps"
  2. 2
    Xbox COO and ex-Minecraft boss leaves Microsoft after just 3 months in the role
  3. 3
    The best thing Valve has added to Steam in years just graduated to "full feature"
  4. 4
    Blizzard finally sees sense and caves to Diablo 4 players, increases Prime Evil Splinter stack size by 9900%
  5. 5
    After Wednesday ends, Jenna Ortega will "probably be off the TV for a while"