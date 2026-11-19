Despite their massive differences, Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA 6 are going to be tied. Both are massive open-world games that had some of the longest hype cycles of any title I can recall. In fact, before GTA 6, Cyberpunk's eight million pre-orders gave it the record for the most pre-ordered game, with Rockstar reportedly beating that number last week. Although, thankfully it seems like GTA 6's launch isn't as buggy as the well-known disaster that was Cyberpunk's launch before CD Projekt turned it into the generation defining RPG it is now.
In a post on Twitter, the Cyberpunk 2077 account celebrates the release of GTA 6, saying, "From Night City to Vice City, sending some love coast to coast," while congratulating Rockstar on the launch. This was quoted by Nowakowski, who says that Rockstar has "created a masterpiece that I am planning to explore in the coming weeks and months.
"Massive congratulations to the whole team who worked on the game," Nowakowski adds, saying, "It is unbelievably hard to achieve what you just did. Hats off to all of you."
Meanwhile, associate game director of Cyberpunk 2, Paweł Sasko, says "first early look on the game shows you have cooked some generational banger. Cannot wait to experience the depth of the world and your fingerprint attention to detail." The Witcher 4 director Sebastian Kalemba has also given his props, saying, "Can’t wait to spend an entire weekend playing it! Until then, back to slaying monsters in The Witcher!"
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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