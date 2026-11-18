GTA 6 is finally here. The long-awaited sequel arrives 13 years after the release of GTA 5 for PS3 and Xbox 360. It's a moment worth celebrating. Clearly, Rockstar Games feels the same way, as the studio's elusive co-founder and president makes a rare statement to help welcome you to Leonida.
"Rockstar Games was founded on the belief that games could achieve the same distinction as all other forms of storytelling, become essential to modern culture, and to be thought of as stories and worlds that live on with us," says Houser, in a comment released to GamesRadar+.
"This week, Grand Theft Auto returns to Leonida and modern-day Vice City. While things have changed and time has passed, one aspect holds true: We have tried to create an experience that will exceed your expectations while showing what this medium is capable of, and why we believe games are so special."
Houser has an executive producer credit on every mainline installment of the Grand Theft Auto series, and has served as a central creative lead and source of truth within the studio. He knows better than most just how important Rockstar's sprawling virtual worlds are to players, and the breadth of interest this return to Vice City will attract around the world. It's a challenge he doesn't take lightly.
"Whether you can trace your journey to this game through the entire series or are experiencing Grand Theft Auto for the first time, this is a narrative set in a world of possibilities – and it is up to you as the player to shape how it ultimately feels, and concludes. We hope it feels both familiar and entirely new, and above all, we hope you have fun." Houser's statement concludes: "We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with you."
Many more years is right. While Grand Theft Auto 6 has launched as a single-player-only experience (and the studio is yet to officially comment on whether a successor to GTA Online is in development), I can say from my own personal experience with the game that it presents the sort of reactive world which will have the capacity to surprise and delight for years to come.
You can read my full, spoiler-free GTA 6 review to learn more about Rockstar Games' exceedingly impressive creation ahead of its November 19, 2026 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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