Avengers: Doomsday looks set to be the most violent Avengers movie yet. The film has been rated PG-13 for "violence/action, bloody images, and language", according to Film Ratings.
The detail of "bloody images" is new territory for the Avengers franchise. According to ComicBook.com, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were rated for "sci-fi violence" but this is the first time "bloody" has been used. The movie has not yet been rated in the UK, but this could give some more insight into how dark the MCU movie might go.
We know the stakes are high in Anthony and Joe Russo's return to the big screen with Doomsday as heroes from three universes are teaming up to face Doctor Doom. The Fox X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the OG and new Avengers must all work together to deal with the threat.
However, it seems like Doom has been building his own team, recruiting Bruce Banner in the Avengers: Endgame Encore post-credits scene and resurrecting Wanda Maximoff in the VisionQuest post-credits. Given the news that the movie will feature "bloody images", we're almost certain that some big casualties are on the way.
Kevin Feige recently revealed they had been planning to bring Doom in for a long time, even pre-dating the exit of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. In fact, he revealed they approached Robert Downey Jr.'s agent at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere about the potential return.
However, despite sharing the same actor, the Marvel head confirmed that Doom is not a Tony Stark variant. "He's Victor Von Doom," he told Empire magazine.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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