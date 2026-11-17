Despite some four years of hype for a Sam Wilson solo movie, Captain America: Brave New World quietly came and went. Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the movie saw Anthony Mackie's Wilson take on the Captain America mantle, with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as his trusty Falcon. Though it fared well at the box office, the film ultimately suffers from something I call re-shoot-itus, and it's not entirely difficult to see what was rewritten or reshot... which ultimately made for a pretty disjointed-feeling two-hour romp that felt a bit disconnected from the MCU.
Critiques aside, Sam Wilson finally gets to shine as Cap, and he's a naturally funny, take-no-crap hero who, despite being the literal face of the country, still doesn't trust authority or the government at all, for that matter. He butts heads with President Thadeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his one and only Marvel stint, and the final battle is a Hulk vs. Cap showdown in front of the freakin' White House.
Welcome to Road to Doomsday, GamesRadar+'s weekly MCU rewatch series. Over 15 weeks, we'll be revisiting each Marvel movie and TV show on Disney's list of essential movies to watch ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, sharing our thoughts upon rewatching and deciphering what we can learn about the next Marvel mega-event from each entry. Why not relive some MCU highlights and watch along with us?
As we gear up for Avengers: Doomsday (which is somehow just one month away), Brave New World is definitely worth a revisit – especially since, at least judging by the trailers and Mackie's recent press tour, the newest Avengers movie will let Sam Wilson shine as a leader amongst the Avengers... as well as every other Marvel superhero known to man (Earth-616 or otherwise) that seems to be making an appearance.
Sam does save the world in Brave New World, and he does quite a bit of it alone after Torres is injured during a mid-air fight after Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, mind-controls two American fighter pilots and makes them crash. That's sort of what makes the whole movie for me: director Julius Onah (and the writing team consisting of Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Peter Glanz) wanted to make sure that Sam had his big solo hero moment. At the end of the film, Sam proves to the country, his main naysayer Thaddeus Ross, and MCU fans (if you want to get meta about it) that he knows how to wield the hell out of that shield.
You're not Steve Rogers
And you know what? One of the best things about Sam Wilson is that he simply doesn't want to be. He isn't deterred by Ross saying this, either: "You're right," Sam replies. "I'm not." The clash of egos is ultimately what propels the film forward: Ross invites Sam to the White House, but he won't go unless he can bring American hero Isaiah Bradley, whom Ross ultimately doesn't trust. While there, Ross asks Sam to help reform the Avengers, which Sam more or less shuts down. But it gets worse: during a special presentation for world leaders about newly discovered adamantium, a song begins to play and Bradley, alongside a few other men, begins shooting at the President.
It's clear to Sam, Torres, and the audience that Bradley was momentarily 'possessed' in an activated sleeper-cell kind of situation. Ross, of course, doesn't believe this... but he's got some secrets of his own. Sam manages to figure out that Samuel Sterns has been masterminding all of this in an attempt to take revenge against Ross, who promised to release Sterns from prison in exchange for the production of life-saving pills that are meant to keep Ross's heart from failing. Ross ultimately refused to release Sterns out of fear that he would stop making the pills, so Sterns decided to use his freaky deaky mind powers to ruin Ross's life from behind bars. Oh, and there's also the fact that the pills make him turn into the Hulk. But we'll get to that in a moment.
I'll level with you: we probably won't revisit any of this in Avengers: Doomsday, and if the President of the United States does show up, it won't be Thaddeus Ross (on account of the whole Hulk and illegal deal with Sterns thing). What we will revisit, however, is the Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scene. The scene gave us our biggest and clearest clue to the plot of Doomsday well before the Russos confirmed that incursions would plague Earth-616 in Doomsday, and before we even knew that the upcoming film was closely following the Jonathan Hickman Avengers run.
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In the post-credits scene, Sam goes to visit Sterns. Sterns, who is a super-genius who can predict infinite outcomes with his intelligence (and big, gross oversized brain that makes his skull look like mashed potatoes), warns Sam about a threat... a multiversal threat. "We share the same world, don't we, this world that you will die to save," Sterns says... but you'll have to rewatch the movie in order to hear the rest. It's no fun (nor does it get you hyped for Avengers: Doomsday) if I just type out the entire thing.
Since when are they red?
When Harrison Ford was announced as Red Hulk at San Diego Comic-Con, he not only ran around on stage with Anthony Mackie, but he also... pretended to Hulk out on stage. They got Han Solo and Indiana Jones to growl like the Incredible Hulk. That was all the promo I needed to get me hyped for Brave New World, personally.
Anything can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (like Wanda Maximoff coming back from the dead, or Frank Castle experiencing actual unbridled joy), so who's to say we won't see Red Hulk? It may not be Harrison Ford's Red Hulk (as he simply responded 'no' when asked if he would be in another Marvel movie), but it could be one from another universe. It's also worth noting that, as the Avengers: Endgame Encore post-credits scenes revealed, OG Hulk Bruce Banner has been captured by Doctor Doom. Therefore, the Avengers don't have a Hulk on their team to help them defeat Doom.
The fan theory is that Sam visits Ross in prison and recruits him to help them in their race to save the entire galaxy as they know it, and I'd say it's pretty plausible. Though Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk isn't in the Hickman Avengers comics (and therefore isn't around to help them save the world), it looks like Doomsday is taking several detours from the comics... so why not add a Red Hulk?
Because Avengers: Doomsday is an ultimate team-up, I'm excited to watch Sam Wilson to plain ol' interact with the other heroes. We already know that Namor is probably going to hit on Sue Storm, so why not add Yelena and Sam having the ultimate unimpressed sass-off? It'll also just be super fun to watch him face off against Doctor Doom, and maybe even make a comment about that rather interesting accent.
Captain America: Brave New World is available to stream now on Disney Plus, ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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