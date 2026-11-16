D&D World of Warcraft designer hopes "to push the rest of the design team forward" with new skills learned from making the book

During New York Comic Con, I sat down with Wizards of the Coast Principal Game Designer James Wyatt to talk about the upcoming D&D: World of Warcraft book. This is the first of the Dungeons & Dragons Universes Beyond expansions, blending the familiar characters and locations of Warcraft with D&D rulesets.
The process of translating Azeroth to one of the best tabletop RPGs was no easy feat, and it became quite clear that the team really pushed their design philosophies in new directions with D&D World of Warcraft. We spoke about the process of bringing Azeroth to life in a whole new way, translating original World of Warcraft Classes like Evoker to D&D, and about the shared experience of tabletop role-playing games.
GamesRadar+: So just walk me through the project, because there's obviously so much you could draw from World of Warcraft. Is the Lich King (pictured on the cover) the main villain here?
James Wyatt, principal game designer: That's just one of many possibilities. So there is this map pack that comes with a digital code to download an Icecrown Citadel adventure. You can take level 16 characters and brave Icecrown Citadel and get all the way up to level 20 by the time you reach the frozen throne. But that's just one of the many ingredients we are providing for your cooking experience.
We lay out the Alliance versus Horde. Here's the Burning Legion, the Dragonflight, the Elemental Lords, the Old Gods, the Scourge, and for each one [...] we talked about how to implement these themes through a 20 level campaign and beyond. In fact, there's an endgame section for each one. So that is sort of like your tasting menu of ingredients you can add into the campaign and mix however you want.
I talked myself into the idea in my last interview of running a campaign that really focuses on the Alliance Horde conflict. Where you've got a mixed group of characters from both factions who are trying to bring that conflict to an end and having diplomacy and clandestine meetings and subterfuge and intrigue. I think that even a D&D player who's not into WoW can find inspiration here and stuff to throw in a campaign and help build your own world.
Dungeons play a huge role in D&D World of Warcraft. What was the process of figuring out how to translate them?
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We mostly tried to translate the maps as faithfully as we could to how they appear in the game. I spent a lot of time particularly working on Ice Crown Citadel, just having my high level Druid sneaking around invisible to see how all the pieces fit together and what the building looks like inside and everything. A lot of time flying around the top trying to figure it out as well.
But I think of the dungeon presentations here as very similar to what we did with the half page adventures in the Dungeon Master's guide. It's just a little bit of text on the map and here we're refreshing that a little bit. We take the map and we put pins in and say, okay, here's the dungeon bosses. Here are the things we know you're going to do and the rest we give you some description of what's here, the kinds of creatures you might encounter. But really, that's where the chaos and the fun and improvisation are happening. There's a lot of room for players to do the crazy things that players do because we all know that no plan survives contact with the players. So what's going to happen there?
When you're developing stat lines for something like Illidan, what's that process look like? You're balancing for an entirely different format.
I've been using the word paraphrase a lot. It's not translating from one game to another. What does that feel like? What's the sense that it's trying to convey?
[For] the length of time the boss is going to survive, we tried to give them some survivability obviously. And Illidan's Challenge Rating 24, so he's going to be tough for even a level 20 party, but figuring out those iconic abilities are what is going to make this feel like that fight against Illidan in Lost Temple and how we translate that or express that in D&D.
Has everything from WoW been carried over? Have you found a way to work dailies into this, for example?
No, and that's actually one of the things that we talk about in the adventure chapter. There's tons of ideas in WoW that you could easily port over into D&D. But we spell out a couple of things to watch out for because they are different games, and not all of those quests ported over are going to be fun at the tabletop. If you want to wander around The Barrens collecting Zhevra Hooves… no thanks. It's going to take us 20 minutes to kill one Zhevra as opposed to five seconds. That matters. So we talked about avoiding the grind. Having characters' actions make a difference in the world, make a lasting impact on the world, letting them occupy the spotlight and not other characters.
A mount in an MMO is a victory lap. It's the "I did this thing and I've accomplished something major." Is that the thought process with mounts in this, where it's just a reward? Because in D&D, you could just ask, "Can I go buy a horse?" And your DM might be like, "Yeah."
Exactly. That whole aspect of prestige, of accomplishment, is much harder to reproduce in any way in a D&D game. So when you kill the Lich King, he does drop the Rains of Invincible, so you can have that special mount. That's pretty cool.
But yeah, you can also just go and buy a Pandarian Dragon Turtle… So that element is still there. It's just not really in the forefront.
It's not a game of individual achievement. Anything that you did at the table, you did with your friends and so you all shared that glory. Travel speed is not a constant frustration for a D&D player the way it is for an MMO player that you need to overcome.
What do you think is one lesson you learned from this entire experience? What do you think is something that's going to stick with you?
There's a lot of little things in terms of design where I hope my goal is to push the rest of the design team forward on some things that I learned from doing this. I'm really curious about the way we did the Death Knight and the Demon Hunter as what we call a Hero Class using WoW language, a subclass that alters your base features.
There's some interesting potential there that we could use in core D&D as well. I don't know yet what that's going to look like, what classes those might be, no idea, but it's something I want to explore. Pushing our monster design forward similarly, but even little things like the Druid's specific wild shaped forms. We already did this for a future book with a Cataclysm Druid or whatever it's called now where you take on a kaiju form basically. We used the same technology. I pulled out these stat blocks from the draft as it existed then and said this is the model you should follow.
That's what we do as a team. We're constantly pushing our design forward. I think this book does that in a wide spectrum of things. The cool thing about it is it's almost an Everything book with something for everybody here, just focused around Azeroth.
Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft launches on November 17, 2026.
That Cataclysm Druid Wyatt mentions could be a part of the upcoming Dark Sun reboot, which is due to launch early next year.
Jesse is a freelance games journalist with almost a decade of experience. He was the Associate Editor at Prima Games for three years and then moved into the world of freelancing where you might have seen his work at the likes of Game Informer, Kotaku, Inverse, and a few others. You can find him playing the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV or whatever hot new multiplayer game his friends are playing.
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