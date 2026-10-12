I was wary of D&D Star Wars, but it looking so much like Rogue One gives me hope

To be completely honest with you, I was wary when D&D Star Wars got announced. Dungeons & Dragons isn't a natural fit for many reasons (its class and magic systems need gutting to work with a galaxy far, far away), and I was worried its existence meant a beloved RPG is dead. But then we got our first glimpse of the project, and it's giving big Andor energy. That took me by surprise, and it's enough to make me a believer. OK, not to the degree Han was in Force Awakens ("It's true, all of it"), but you can consider my interest piqued.
It all boils down to that grounded approach hinted by teaser artwork. Developer Wizards of the Coast seems to be approaching this with admirable restraint; rather than lightsabers and Force-powered badassery (which is the superheroic world D&D usuallyoperates in), it focuses on scoundrels and gunfights. Yes, this still looks like a swashbuckling adventure. It isn't – and shouldn't be – a gritty slog a la Mork Borg, where every step through the mud is a victory. But there's something down-to-earth about D&D Star Wars which reminds me of Rogue One. And that makes me very excited.
For starters, everything we've seen so far feels suitably 'ground-level' with its focus on a rag-tag group of freedom fighters. (We'll apparently "take the fight to the Empire as part of a secret Rebel crew.") Yes, space magic is a central pillar of the franchise. But I think Star Wars is at its best when it slows down to focus on the people in those conflicts. Andor worked so well because it tapped into grassroots stories, while Clone Wars excelled due to humanizing average clone troopers as well as god-like Jedi. Personally, not playing a fated chosen one is so much more interesting.
Moving away from Jedi also opens up a world of possibility. While it's fun to swing a laser sword around or hurl Stormtroopers across the room with a flick of our wrist (and I'd be surprised if there wasn't an option to do so in some way or another), it can be limiting in an Original Trilogy setting. The Empire is meant to have hunted down most Jedi by this point, so a party of lightsaber-wielding warriors would feel out of place. You'd also struggle not to box yourself into a corner. If a Force-sensitive individual openly uses their power, they'll get the full might of the Empire raining down on them – including Darth Vader's Jedi-hunting Inquisitors. That's all good and well as a one-off or if your adventure is built around the idea, but otherwise? It could totally derail your campaign. Want to stop an Imperial tyrant oppressing your world with an iron first, or save a beloved NPC from the Hutt Cartel? Sorry, Dave Force-pushed a Stormtrooper off a building and now we're on the run. It's a narrative cul de sac. No, better to sidestep the issue entirely.
I still have concerns, of course. As I mentioned earlier, D&D and Star Wars aren't obvious companions – the crossover will require bespoke classes that swap magic with technology, for instance, and I think spinning it off as a separate system might be better than Frankensteining Dungeons & Dragons into something it wasn't intended to be. But everything Wizards has shown off so far is promising, which gives me hope. A New Hope, I suppose you could say…
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.