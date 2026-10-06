A new campaign version of our favorite horror board game got fully funded in just 54 seconds

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Nemesis Legacy is over 1,600% funded

Miniatures from Nemesis Legacy face each other in a dark environment
(Image credit: Awaken Realms)

A new installment in the beloved Nemesis horror board game series has just been revealed with a crowdfunding campaign, and it met its goal in less than a minute.

Nemesis Legacy promises to take the series' cat-and-mouse mechanics and turns them into a long and bloody campaign where each of your decisions have consequences. It seems as though fans are very into this idea, because the Gamefound pledge page is well over 1,600% funded… and counting. (The last time I checked, it was sitting at €818K in pledges, or $920K.)

In space, no-one can hear you roll

Nemesis: Retaliation box against a brick wall

(Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

If you want to see why we adore the series so much, you can pick up the latest instalment (Nemesis Retaliation) from Miniature Market or, if you're based in the UK, for £151.20 via Wayland Games.

The original Nemesis is one of our all-time tabletop favorites, and it's arguably among the best board games ever made if you're a horror fan.

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The basic premise is pure Alien; you're trapped in a facility with creatures unknown that would really like to rip you limb from limb. To make matters worse, not every player is working toward the same goal of getting out alive. Some have their own selfish objective, so you're never sure if you can wholly trust your teammates. The resulting tension is exquisite.

Nemesis Legacy differs by introducing a 35+ hour story with branching missions that shape what comes next with permanent changes. However, it's "fully replayable" thanks to a recharge pack that lets you start the campaign again. In addition, you can use standalone missions instead if you'd rather have a one-shot experience.

The crowdfunding campaign for the game will last for 21 days, and it includes a variety of stretch goals like more miniatures and a new race of alien intruders. Considering how fast the community is pledging to Legacy, I have a suspicion they'll unlock them before long.

This isn't the only tabletop project to obliterate targets recently: meet the Lord of the Rings RPG that smashed its crowdfunding goal by 32 times in less than a day.

  • See all of today's board game discounts at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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