A new campaign version of our favorite horror board game got fully funded in just 54 seconds

A new installment in the beloved Nemesis horror board game series has just been revealed with a crowdfunding campaign, and it met its goal in less than a minute.
Nemesis Legacy promises to take the series' cat-and-mouse mechanics and turns them into a long and bloody campaign where each of your decisions have consequences. It seems as though fans are very into this idea, because the Gamefound pledge page is well over 1,600% funded… and counting. (The last time I checked, it was sitting at €818K in pledges, or $920K.)
The original Nemesis is one of our all-time tabletop favorites, and it's arguably among the best board games ever made if you're a horror fan.
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The basic premise is pure Alien; you're trapped in a facility with creatures unknown that would really like to rip you limb from limb. To make matters worse, not every player is working toward the same goal of getting out alive. Some have their own selfish objective, so you're never sure if you can wholly trust your teammates. The resulting tension is exquisite.
Nemesis Legacy differs by introducing a 35+ hour story with branching missions that shape what comes next with permanent changes. However, it's "fully replayable" thanks to a recharge pack that lets you start the campaign again. In addition, you can use standalone missions instead if you'd rather have a one-shot experience.
The crowdfunding campaign for the game will last for 21 days, and it includes a variety of stretch goals like more miniatures and a new race of alien intruders. Considering how fast the community is pledging to Legacy, I have a suspicion they'll unlock them before long.
This isn't the only tabletop project to obliterate targets recently: meet the Lord of the Rings RPG that smashed its crowdfunding goal by 32 times in less than a day.
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