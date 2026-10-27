Horrified is the perfect family board game for Halloween, blending horror royalty with amazing team gameplay

Horrified is like a board game version of Frankenstein's monster; it stitches together parts from many of the best board games, giving them new, shambling life. The result is one hellishly potent tincture soaked in atmosphere, but drink with caution. It's the kind of mix that'll keep you coming back for more, long after Halloween is done.
There are scarier board games out there, and some of those are deeper. But if you want one that'll entertain your family just as well as it delights your friends, I'd argue that Horrified is the perfect choice. I've played a lot of spooky things in my time reviewing and reporting on the industry, but I'd argue that this best threads the needle between genuinely good strategy and family-friendly scares. While young children won't get on with its blend of tactics and teamwork (this is recommended for ages 10 and up, so I'd advise starting anyone younger on something like Zombie Kidz Evolution instead), everyone else should be left with a game they can really sink their fangs into.
Ravensburger
Horrified
You can typically pick up Horrified for much less than its full price of $45/£40, and it's often on offer. The same is true for its many spin-offs, but I think the original (which stars Universal Monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, the Wolfman, and Mummy) is the best.
In Horrified, you emerge from the mists into a classic eastern European village that's so gothic it'd probably come up if you searched "dark and stormy night." It's the stuff of classic horror films; creaky windmills, creepy institutes, and castles on the hill. Naturally, that means it's the perfect haunt for monsters – and a host of them are descending to chow down on the hapless locals like it's an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Don't assume you'll be able to fight these villains head on, of course; like so many of the best Halloween board games, there's a twist. In this case, every single monster has a unique set of challenges you must complete to defeat them, be it destroying Dracula's coffins or finding the Creature from the Black Lagoon's lair. Because you choose two monsters (or more, if you're feeling brave) to play against every session, you'll need to juggle both objectives at the same time if you want to win.
This is where Horrified gets deliciously wicked. Because they're bad sports, the monsters won't stay idle while you're trying to gather everything you need to defeat them or complete their mini-games; each monster could activate at random after every turn, with some going more than once depending on the event card you've drawn. They'll then prioritize moving toward and attacking civilians or players whenever possible – and if a villager is eaten or you're hurt, the global 'terror' level rises. Pass a certain terror threshold and it's game over.
This is a similar system to the one seen in Pandemic (another superb team game), and it rachets up the tension just as much. You need to work on beating each monster, yes, but you've also got to keep the villagers who randomly spawn safe. You'll often be forced to choose between the mission or civilians/your allies, and it's a dastardly position to be put in. Additionally, you can protect yourself from attack by giving up items… but these are usually needed to defeat monsters. The result is an engaging challenge; good communication, a battleplan, and thinking ahead are essential here.
It's true that you can be scuppered by bad luck, especially if villagers spawn too close to monsters early on or the items you need haven't been drawn yet. But in my experience, there's usually a way back if you're clever about your moves and prioritize well. Plus, starting on the backfoot is true to the horror genre; it just adds to the underlying tension.
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This is true across the Horrified series, so even if you're not a fan of the Universal Monsters theme, there are plenty of alternatives. As a case in point, you can tackle an X-Files style spin-off via North American cryptids or cross swords with classic D&D foes. The most recent instalment is Horrified: Ravenloft, which still uses D&D as a setting but goes back to Horrified's gothic roots. Basically, you can pick your poison.
No matter what, I maintain that these are a great Halloween choice. They nail the spooky vibe but don't rely on aesthetics alone, providing a watertight co-op experience that most everyone will be able to get involved with. Want something you family or friends can play and, crucially, enjoy this October? Horrified is a very solid choice.
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I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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