I don't remember much about my coverage from Steam Next Fest this past June, but I remember my time playing the demo for Tanuki: Pon's Summer very vividly. I mean, how could I forget? I rail-grinded around an adorable Japanese town as a potbellied Tanuki on a BMX bike doing tricks in the air while delivering packages for residents. The little demo that could is now a full-fledged game with "Very Positive" Steam reviews, and although it pains me to say it probably won't take home any Game of the Year awards in December, it deserves its time in the spotlight even with an incredibly unfortunate release right smack-dab between Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remake and GTA 6. Naturally, its director agrees.
Talking to GamesIndustry.biz, Denkiworks co-founder and game director Liam Edwards acknowledges the disadvantages of releasing a niche indie game in-between two of the biggest games of the year, one of which is considered to be the largest entertainment product ever made in terms of scope and budget. "What I don't think we could have accounted for was Nintendo shadow-dropping the release of Ocarina of Time [on November 5]," says Edwards. "There's probably a fair bit more of an overlap with Switch 2 Zelda players for Tanuki than there would be for GTA 6."
Still, the team at Denkiworks is taking it all in stride, basking calmly in Zelda and GTA's shadow, and hoping Tanuki will get caught in our collective headlights at some point. He argues that Tanuki: Pon's Summer could be the "lovely little underdog" waiting for you when you're doing playing the two November behemoths.
"I don't think you can account for what others do even in such a crazy period," he says. "You know your game's strengths best, and you have to continue to promote it as such. We've worked with the publishing team [Critical Reflex] to find places that Pon would shine and have seen a lot of success with that.
"Hopefully, in the long term, word-of-mouth and the fact that it's been well-received means a long tail; when players are done with Zelda and GTA 6, they'll be looking for what's next and might think, 'Oh, yeah! There was that BMXing Tanuki game!'"
I know I will, Edwards. I know I will.
Tanuki: Pon's Summer is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, and PC.
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After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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