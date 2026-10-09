D&D Star Wars is giving me Andor vibes with promises to let you "fly daring missions" and fight the Empire as a secret Rebel team

It looks like we could be dogfighting with the Empire and trading blaster-fire with Stormtroopers during 2027's D&D Star Wars books, and I'm getting big Andor energy from the newly-announced adventure.
Revealed at New York Comic Con 2026, Tyro Squadron: Adventures will launch next year alongside a D&D Star Wars core book that provides us with all the rules needed to play. Developer Wizards of the Coast is still keeping its Sabbac cards close to the chest where the latter is concerned, but the adventures apparently take place during the Original Trilogy.
More specifically, we will "take the fight to the Empire as part of a secret Rebel crew. Set during the Original Trilogy, these new stories unfold as Luke and Leia fight their own battles across the galaxy. Fly daring missions, explore new corners of the galaxy, and help shape the Rebellion’s story—your way. "
In other words, we'll be more like the secret cell in Andor than lightsaber-wielding big-shots. Hopefully we'll have more success than the team does in Rogue One, though judging by a cover that features Darth Vader looming in the background, that'll be easier said than done. Is anyone else getting flashbacks to that corridor scene?
The thing that interests me here is talk of flying. This may be a figure of speech, but starships and galactic dogfights are a huge part of the Star Wars fantasy, so I'd be a little disappointed if we didn't get a slice of that action in one of the best tabletop RPGs. However, considering the release of artwork showing a spaceship in orbit over a planet, and the fact that Wizards of the Coast have played with ship mechanics before via D&D Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, I think our chances are good. Plus, there's word of a "star fighter encounter at Star Wars Celebration in April 2027" according to the press release. I'm hoping we'll be the ones in the cockpit.
In terms of what else we can glean, it looks as though we may bounce from a prison to Coruscant based on artwork. If the cover is to be believed, we could also visit Hoth during the infamous battle in Empire Strikes Back.
The fact that the characters are the same throughout raises two possibilities: these are either example player characters of a kind seen in the revised Player's Handbook and recent releases like Arcana Unleashed, or they're allies we'll be working with as part of Tyro Squadron. I'd be tempted to guess the former because of how many there are, but regardless, they seem like the capable sort who'd be found in a hive of scum and villainy.
As for what the core book may look like, I suspect it'll be similar to D&D World of Warcraft (which is currently up for pre-order via Amazon ahead of a November 17 release) or the upcoming Dark Sun revamp - albeit on a larger scale. That's because Star Wars doesn't slot neatly into D&D like WoW does; we'll need entirely new or heavily modified classes and subclasses. Standard spells are out of the window too, unless this crossover allows us to play Force-sensitive individuals. Even then, the spell list would need extensive curating to fit a galaxy far, far away.
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Basically, expect the core book to be substantial.
There's no word on when D&D Star Wars will launch beyond a vague '2027' release window, but seeing as the resurrected Greyhawk adventure will arrive late next year, my guess is Summer or Fall at the absolute latest.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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