Official Dungeons & Dragons online toolset D&D Beyond was involved in a major cyber attack this week, but promises that user payment details were not impacted.
Replying to a Reddit thread reporting on the breach, D&D Beyond executive producer Brian Perry confirmed that the site was one of many hit by a widespread security incident earlier this week. However, because payments are handled via a separate provider, customer payment details were "not affected."
"Earlier this week, a third-party service provider experienced a security incident that affected a number of websites, including D&D Beyond," Perry writes. "We acted quickly to remove the service from our site, and our team has been reviewing the situation carefully since.
"Payments on D&D Beyond are handled through our secure payment provider and were not affected. If our review finds that any player needs to take action, we'll contact them directly.
"Thanks for being part of our community. We'll share an update if there's anything more you need to know."
According to the report by D&D Fantatic, which spotted the issue early, D&D Beyond was one of nearly 200 websites impacted by the malware attack - including sister site MTG Secret Lair, which just revealed a new Dune drop. This is because the attack "exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely, a third-party website testing tool." This has apparently been fixed, and the exploit has since been removed.
It's certainly a relief that D&D Beyond users don't need to worry about their bank details being skimmed, especially this month; the game just launched its latest and much-hyped book, D&D World of Warcraft (which I felt lived up to the promise, personally). Thankfully, anyone who invested in it via D&D Beyond doesn't need to panic - it looks like we can enjoy our adventures across Azeroth in peace.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.