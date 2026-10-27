Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 studio hit by cyberattack, CEO confirms: "This is a serious incident for Warhorse Studios and everyone affected"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios has been hit with a cyberattack, the studio confirms, with both company systems and data accessed.
Warhorse acknowledges the cyberattack in a statement posted on its website, noting that measures are already underway to investigate and secure its systems.
"Warhorse Studios confirms that it has been the target of a cyberattack," the statement begins. "We are working with cybersecurity experts to secure our systems, investigate the incident, and assess its full impact. The attack involved unauthorized access to company systems as well as access to company data. We are coordinating with the relevant authorities as the investigation continues."
Warhorse CEO Martin Frývaldský has also responded to the situation. "This is a serious incident for Warhorse Studios and everyone affected," he says. "Our immediate priority is to secure our systems, establish the full extent of the breach, and take the necessary steps to protect our employees, partners, and community. We are dedicating the resources needed to address this situation and will communicate further information as soon as we responsibly can."
Right now, Warhorse hasn't stated whether any information – be it about its employees or the projects it's working on – has been leaked online, but the statement acknowledging that company data was accessed suggests there's a strong possibility it has.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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