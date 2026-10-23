Genshin Impact livestream 7.2 codes for Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora

The Genshin Impact livestream 7.2 codes are the latest promos to drop in the long-running action RPG, providing plenty of Primogems to spend alongside a decent supply of Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s Wit, and Mora. While the most recent special program gave us an insight into the new content arriving with version 7.2, it's the codes revealed during this regular developer presentation that are of most interest here. As always, they will expire in the near future, so here are the Genshin Impact livestream 7.2 codes and how to redeem them.
The above promos were announced during the latest special program broadcast, and will be active until Sunday, October 25 at 9PM PDT, which is Monday, October 26 at 12AM EDT / 4AM GMT – so make sure that you redeem them as soon as you can to bank all of the rewards on offer.
How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes
In some versions of the game you can redeem Genshin Impact codes directly, by opening up the Account menu under Settings and then selecting the Redeem now prompt before entering the code.
You can also redeem Genshin Impact codes by visiting the gift redemption page on the game's official website. Once you're there, log in with your HoYoverse account and make sure the correct regional Server and Character Nickname are selected – these should be completed automatically once you've logged in. All you need to do then is type or copy/paste a promo into the Redemption Code box, before hitting Redeem to claim your rewards.
Either way, the rewards will be sent to you via the in-game mailbox, so head there next to pick them up. You don't have to do that immediately, but in-game mails usually have an expiry date of one month after sending, so don't leave it too long!
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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