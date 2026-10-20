Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (October 2026) for Gems, Raid Tokens, and Boosts

Anime Dimensions Simulator codes provide the quickest way to get ahead in this long-standing action RPG, which has recently been given a revamp and overhaul. Fight as your favorite anime hero as you battle your way across dimensions, while taking out waves of enemies and huge bosses that stand in your way.
By redeeming the promos listed here you'll stock up on a significant number of Gems and Raid Tokens, which can be spent on modifying your character and accessing fresh content, while also stacking plenty of boosts to level up faster in this Roblox experience. If you're all set for battle, then here are the codes for Anime Dimensions Simulator and how to redeem them.
If you're searching for some more general promos that provide rewards for all of your experiences, then check out the latest Roblox promo codes.
All Anime Dimensions Simulator codes
The following Anime Dimensions Simulator codes can be claimed for rewards:
As you can see from the list above, there are currently plenty of codes for Anime Dimensions Simulator available, and they all offer similar rewards. By redeeming them all you'll rack up a huge amount of Gems and Raid Tokens to spend, along with many hours of activating all Boosts to speed up your progress.
To redeem Anime Dimensions Simulator codes, you first need to reach Level 10 in the game, which you should be able to do with a few runs of the opening level, and you should also favorite the game as certain codes depend on this before you can claim them.
With those requirements met, you can hit the small CODES button on the left side of the screen, then use the Enter Code text box that appears to type in a promo before tapping Go to receive your rewards. Codes for Anime Dimensions Simulator are not case-sensitive, though some are a mixture of letters and numbers so enter them with care or copy and paste if unsure.
Expired Anime Dimensions Simulator codes
HU1MA93
D1EM92ON
O19NE6
1WI9NT1ER
2AL17IS
2MIK1A6
S2OL1O5
1SUN2G9
2FIE12ND
AQ2U1A3
There have been plenty of expired Anime Dimensions Simulator codes while this experience has been around, so the most recent ones are listed above for reference only. Make sure you've claimed all of the active promos, before they move down to this section and their rewards are lost.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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