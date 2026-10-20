Anime Adventures codes (October 2026) for Gems and rerolls

Anime Adventures codes have been around a long time, but there haven't been any for a while. It might be a little disconcerting to log into the game right now and be faced with a combination of Holiday festivities and April Fool's events. However, the developers recently announced that Anime Adventures Update 21 is on the way, and hopefully there will be some new codes with it!
As we wait for the rebirth of Anime Adventures, there are some old codes that are still working in the Roblox experience, so take a look at them below and check whether you've already reaped their rewards or not. As soon as Update 21 and any new promos are released, I'll add them right here.
In the meantime, get your hands on some more general Roblox promo codes that can be used across all experiences.
All Anime Adventures codes
These are the Anime Adventures codes you can redeem right now:
DUNGEONS - 1x Dungeon Run Key
UPDATESOON5189 - 500x Gems
APRILFOOLS (level 20 required)
MILLIONFAVES(level 20 required)
2BILLIONAA (level 50 required)
Anime Adventures codes reward players with the likes of Gems and reroll tokens. So, whether you want to upgrade the team you have or get a better one, you'll be able to advance your wishes with these promos.
To redeem Anime Adventures codes, you must first locate the Codes area in the lobby, which is in front of the Raid zone. Walk into it to open the codes redemption box, then enter a code from above, before finally clicking Redeem to claim your rewards.
Anime Adventures codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to make sure to spell your promos properly, but you can always copy and paste from above to be safe.
Expired Anime Adventures codes
UPDATE20RELEASE
UPD20INCOMING
ASSASSIN
UPDSOON
SHUTDOWN1230
MERRYCHRISTMAS2
There have been plenty of codes that have expired over the years, and those that are still valid will probably follow suit soon, so be sure to redeem promos as soon as you see them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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