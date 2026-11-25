While DOGE itself is long dead, some of the officials appointed by the Elon Musk-backed organization remain part of the United States government. That includes Sam Corcos, who joined the Treasury Department as special advisor in 2025 and soon became chief information officer there. Corcos remains in that position amid a heavily scrutinized cybersecurity breach at the department, but that hasn't stopped him from finding the time to continue vibe-coding his Civilization clone.
Yes, Corcos is creating a game, in the loosest terms, called Legatum, which is a "historical 4X on a hex map, built for people who love Civilization." Taking specific inspiration from Civilization 6, it's "familiar on purpose," according to the GitHub readme, letting you choose a civilization and build alliances or make war on rivals as progress through nine eras and try to build the greatest empire of all.
"Legatum is built largely with AI coding agents, and all of its art is AI-generated," that readme explains. "Most of the art comes from OpenAI's image models through ChatGPT; the icons and heraldry are SVG drawn by scripts in this repository. The working files are public so that other people can learn from them."
Dozens upon dozens of updates have been made to Legatum in the past few days, a fact that has drawn some scrutiny given that the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau of the Treasury Department, is in the midst of dealing with a self-described "cybersecurity incident."
A notice on FinCEN's website notes that the breach has "resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems. As a proactive measure, FinCEN has taken some systems offline." While few details on this incident have been made public, a breach of a US bureau dedicated to fighting financial crime does seem like an 'all hands on deck' situation that would give the organization's CIO something more important to do.
For his part, Corcos tweets that "the computers are doing it on their own. Mostly Opus 5.5 orchestrating a bunch of iterative loops." But, as 404 Media notes, he's finding time to regularly give feedback to Claude on new features and tweaks that should be made for Legatum.
Using GitHub's issue tracker, users have noted a problem with the code: "Treasury CIO is too busy vibecoding instead of doing his job." Several comments seem to agree, but Corcos eventually closed the discussion as "off-topic," since the "tracker is for bugs and ideas about the Legatum game." This response was also generated by Claude.
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Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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