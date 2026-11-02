Amid Steam's battle with AI clones, Claude stops users from "recreating" games using its controversial tech to "prevent IP infringement"

As vibe-coded game recompilations and PC ports take over the scene, Claude AI developer Anthropic has added a new rule to its code to stop users from "recreating someone else's specific game" in an attempt to prevent IP infringement when using the technology that rips from others' work.
Revealed in a post on Twitter by Anthropic member of technical staff Addy Osmani, while "original games" based on users' own ideas can still be AI-generated, recreations of existing ones should no longer be permitted.
"We added two sentences to Claude Code's prompt on Opus 5.5 to steer it away from recreating someone else's specific game because using Claude to infringe IP is against our usage policy," Osmani explains. "Original games, genre games, and games built from your own designs and assets are meant to keep working."
The new rule itself, highlighted on Twitter by user chasm, reads: "Do build original games, games in a genre, and games from the user's own designs and assets. Don't build a recreation of a specific existing game, even if it is renamed or called original."
Obviously, it remains to be seen whether this'll work as intended or if folks will find a way around the restriction. Osmani notes that Anthropic is trying to strike "the right balance," and for now, "if Claude turns down something that's yours, send it my way."
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