Two minutes of Persona 1 remake footage seemingly leaks online, weeks after Atlus said it was considering more JRPG revivals

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Two minutes of footage from an unannounced turn-based RPG recently spilled online, and yep, it very much looks like a remake of the very first Persona game.

A YouTube account aptly called 'P1REMAKE' only yesterday posted a little under two minutes of footage from what appears to be a Persona 1 remake. As expected, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the clip and soon spread it across several other social media platforms, with the footage since appearing on Reddit and X.

Of course, you should take all leaks with an unhealthily huge handful of salt no matter how convincing they look - especially in the age of generative-AI videos and such. At the same time, there are quite a few good reasons to let yourself be a little hopeful for this remake.

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For one, the two-minute clip is longer and more elaborate than gen-AI videos typically are. Several series fans have also pointed out the video shows Eriko summoning her Persona in combat, while using the exact same animation as Persona 4 Revival's version of bestie Yukiko. Revival doesn't actually launch until next year, which makes the pose quite suspicious.

Then there's the fact that this type of leak isn't exactly new territory for Atlus' popular role-playing franchise. In 2023, footage from what ended up being called Persona 3 Reload leaked online and showed very similarly rough, clearly in-development scenes from the game's dungeons.

One other curiosity is the inclusion of Tatsuya, the protagonist from Persona 2 Innocent Sin, who doesn't actually show up in the series' first game. Some folks are speculating that the video might have been created as an internal proof-of-concept pitch for Sega and Atlus management, so Tatsuya would serve as a placeholder model in that case.

A Persona 1 remake isn't entirely unlikely with or without this potential leak, either. Persona series producer Kazuhisa Wada recently said remakes of the first two games are "probably eventually" happening at some point in the future.

Persona 4 Revival's new character isn't a Social Link after all, Atlus clarifies, but something else entirely: "We apologize for the confusion"

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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