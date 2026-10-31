Rockstar had to up its game for GTA 6 – because GTA 5's realism was already "showing its age" when it launched 13 years ago

Rockstar North boss Rob Nelson says the performance leap technology made between GTA 5 and GTA 6 meant there were some things devs just couldn't "get away with" as they used to.
Speaking to Edge, several senior figures at Rockstar delve into how the latest Grand Theft Auto game was finally made and why what worked in GTA 5 no longer held up. Much of it comes down to what you'll see in front of you, or more specifically, the graphical quality of it. Nelson tells Edge that running GTA 6 on GTA 5's timings made everything feel "too fast" for a world rendered at the level of fidelity the game pulls off, and that NPCs were equally tricky for a similar reason.
"As the resolution of the worlds goes up, I think there are things you can't get away with in the same way," he explains. "If you want a pedestrian population to behave believably, and you can stand in front of them and produce an automatic shotgun out of nowhere and they don't react, then that doesn't work.
"That barely held in GTA 5, where you could literally produce one of those weapons in front of somebody and they would not react unless you aimed it at them. Only then would they run. To me, that was already showing its age in GTA 5 at that level of resolution."
Of course, GTA 6 isn't just about evolving to make what's in front of you make sense from an appearance perspective. Rockstar's latest features plenty of new additions that build on what's come before, making for a fresh experience. All of that is down to Red Dead Redemption 2, like an NPC interaction system that allowed you to greet or antagonize NPCs, a system that GTA 6 itself builds upon. You can expect to see that and plenty more when GTA 6 launches on November 19.
I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
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