South Park breaks the news that GTA 6 lets you throw dog poop, even gets a Grand Theft Auto icon to announce it

This isn't a drill – Rockstar has shared some brand new GTA 6 footage, but it's probably not in the place you'd expect. The latest gameplay clip was showcased in the latest episode of South Park, and it's dog shit.
No, really. Around 20 seconds of footage begins with a dog pooping on the ground before a pedestrian picks it up. Enter protagonist Jason, who then throws something at the pedestrian, picks up the dog poop himself, and hits them around the face with it as they react in horror. It's not the feature I was anticipating or hoping for out of GTA 6, if I'm being honest, but it's very funny. Once again, Rockstar proves that no expense has been spared when it comes to the details in its upcoming blockbuster, huh?
Not only is this genuine footage – as confirmed by the "special thanks" to Rockstar Games in the episode's credits – but there's a neat nod to GTA 5's old marketing that veteran fans might recognize, too.
The woman excitedly narrating the footage in the episode – "You can throw things at the person with dog poop, and if they choose to fight back, you can pick up the dog poop and actually attack them with the dog poop," she gushes – was voiced by Tish Hicks. Hicks also narrated the GTA 5 Official Gameplay Video back in July 2013, so this isn't her first rodeo with Grand Theft Auto marketing, and the fact that she's been involved is genuinely really cool.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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