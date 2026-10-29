Phantom Blade Zero immediately tops over half a million concurrent Steam players, beating Silksong and Slay the Spire 2's all-time records in a matter of hours

Over on Steam, at the time of writing (via SteamDB), Phantom Blade Zero has peaked at 595,711 concurrent players today as it launched around 10 hours ago. This is a number that has gone up multiple times during the process of writing this, but at the very least, well over half a million players have booted up S-Game's Wuxia action game.
This number places it behind only Palworld 1.0 as the biggest launch of 2026 so far. But perhaps more impressively, it's already in the top 20 biggest games ever on Steam as far as concurrent player peaks go, beating out the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong, Slay the Spire 2, and Terraria.
And from covering Steam peaks over the years, typically the way things go is that a game will hit its biggest ever peak on the Sunday after it releases, so there's still a chance for Phantom Blade Zero to become one of the biggest Steam releases of all-time – well, even more so than it already is.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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