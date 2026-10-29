The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping first reactions call the film "exhilarating" and compare it to Rogue One and Andor

The new film is a prequel to the original trilogy of movies and follows Haymitch Abernathy, eventual mentor of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, when he is forced to compete in the Second Quarter Quell – a deadlier version of the Hunger Games to mark their 50th year.
Early viewers are praising the film's themes, its lead performance from Haymitch actor Joseph Zada, and the visual style.
"#TheHungerGames Sunrise on the Reaping is the Rogue One/Andor of the franchise," says critic Griffin Schiller. "A sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see. As a massive fan of the series and especially this book, I couldn't have asked for a more perfect adaptation. Francis Lawrence beautifully captures the invigorating spark of revolution and the tragedy of Haymitch's journey, culminating in a resounding gut punch."
"The Hunger Games franchise remains a favorite. THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING rocks a ton of stunning craftsmanship, yet another phenomenal cast, and an exhilarating narrative that serves as a powerful reminder that nothing is inevitable and it is possible to break a bad machine," says Collider's Perri Nemiroff.
"One of the biggest highlights? Joseph Zada," she continues. "I had high hopes for him after watching We Were Liars, but he had my jaw on the floor time and time again during Sunrise on the Reaping. His ability to capture Haymitch’s warmth and charm and then weave that into the rage and heartbreak the Hunger Games sparks is superb. SO much of this movie is on his shoulders, and he soars tackling every ounce of it. This is only the beginning for Zada."
"The rebellion is sparking with SUNRISE ON THE REAPING. Francis Lawrence continues to breathe new life into this world. The unique production design doesn’t let familiar beats get too dull. Joseph Zada is heartbreakingly radiant as Haymitch. A star is born role," says Next Best Picture's Lauren LaMagna.
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"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a worthy addition to the franchise. Casting is phenomenal (Joseph Zada couldn't be better), it looks and feels terrifyingly real, and it bridges the gap perfectly between the original stories and Ballad. A from me," says journalist Nina Starner.
"THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING feels like the follow-up to Catching Fire I have always wanted. It's a near-perfect Hunger Games movie that is more brutal than you could imagine. Joseph Zada embodies a more hopeful Haymitch that I was enamoured to see evolve into the Haymitch we know and love," says DawsOnScreen. "The film's use of colour, cinematography and effects is immense and really brings this arena to life but I can't stop thinking about how incredible Jesse Plemons is as Plutarch. At almost 3 hours, this flies by and fans of the Hunger Games have got another guaranteed hit on their hands"
"We've seen this all before, but #sunriseonthereaping stellar third act pulls the rug out underneath you," says Film Hounds's Gavin Spoors. "Anchored by terrific performances (Zada is a star), this emotional thriller nails the themes of the cost of revolution and how we all need to play our part."
"SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is easily the best film in the Hunger Games franchise. Joseph Zada is electrifying as Haymitch, and the cast is true to the characters we’re introduced to in the book. Filled with all-fire, it's a MUST-SEE in theaters," says The Nerds of Color's Nikita Francois.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other most exciting upcoming movies of the year, or the major movie release dates still to come.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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