New Clayface fan theory might explain Matt Hagen's erratic behavior at the end of the DCU movie

One Clayface fan has come up with a theory that might help explain Matt Hagen's downfall.
Spoilers for the film follow, so turn back now if you're not up to date on the new DCU movie!
In the film, Matt Hagen is given experimental treatment by Dr. Caitlyn Corr after he is horrifically disfigured by a gangster. The treatment heals his wounds, but also gives him grotesque shapeshifting powers.
But, Caitlyn developed the treatment by first using her own DNA. As Matt descends further into villainy as he embarks on a brutal revenge quest, he also gets more and more obsessed with Caitlyn. For a full breakdown, read our Clayface ending explained.
"I have a wild theory that it's the nanites who are attracted to her, not Matt himself as Caitlyn have been experimenting on the nanites by regularly using her DNA on the nanites before Matt came to her," speculates one fan.
Another agrees: "I actually believe this theory, and if it's true, it makes Caitlyn's role in Matt's downfall WAY darker than people realize. She had been experimenting with the nanites using her own DNA before Matt ever entered the picture. So what if the nanites were already conditioned to recognize her as their original template, and Matt's obsession with her was the technology influencing him rather than genuine love?
"Think about it: every time his body healed, reshaped itself, or reacted to her, we assumed it was Matt making those choices. But what if the nanites were driving his attachment all along? What if Matt never truly fell in love with Caitlyn, but was biologically programmed to crave her? That would mean Caitlyn didn’t just create Clayface. She might have accidentally created a monster that could never stop coming back to her."
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It's certainly a creepy theory – though it does seem like it's Matt's own flaws that lead to his downfall rather than an issue with his DNA, since he chooses bloody revenge over starting a fresh life.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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