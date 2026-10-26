Clayface surpassed its budget in opening weekend and is tracking to become one of the most profitable DC movies this decade

Despite earning mixed reviews from critics, Clayface has managed to make back its production budget in just a few days.
Clayface debuted to $24 million in the US over its opening weekend, pulling in $43 million worldwide in total, as per Box Office Mojo. That means that the DCU's first horror movie, which cost $35 million to make, has already made its budget back.
This means that Clayface is on track to become the third most profitable DC movie this decade, after The Batman and Superman, as found by Global Box Office. Released in 2022, The Batman earned over $772.7 million in total globally, which was almost four times its estimated production cost of $200 million. The DCU Chapter One's first movie, Superman, grossed $618.7 million, just shy of 3 times its $225 million budget.
Clayface is already besting the DCU's last live-action movie, Supergirl, which grossed $126.4 million in total but cost between an estimated $170 and $200 million.
This is good news indeed for the James Watkins-directed horror film, which opened to mixed but mostly positive reviews. The movie sits at a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a near-perfect 94% audience score. In our 3 out of 5-star Clayface review, we call the new addition "DC Studios' biggest experiment to date. Yet, Tom Rhys Harries' outstanding Matt Hagen and squeamish sequences can't completely cover up a safe body horror that carries the scars of a so-so script and surface-level dissection of its gloopy subject matter."
Based on the beloved Batman villain, Clayface follows budding Hollywood star Matt Hagen, whose career is cut short when a local mobster leave shim horribly disfigured. Desperate to get his old life back, Hagen seeks out an experimental medical trial which heals his scars, but turns him into a gloopy monster hellbent on revenge.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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