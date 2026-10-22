Clayface debuts to better Rotten Tomatoes score than Supergirl as James Gunn calls working with director a "pleasure"

"Have I told you what a pleasure it's been working with director James Watkins on this project? If so, I'll say it again!" DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn wrote on Twitter, sharing The Hollywood Reporter's review of the movie.
Our own Clayface review awards the film 3 stars, and our verdict reads: "On paper, Clayface is DC Studios' biggest experiment to date. Yet, Tom Rhys Harries' outstanding Matt Hagen and squeamish sequences can't completely cover up a safe body horror that carries the scars of a so-so script and surface-level dissection of its gloopy subject matter."
Supergirl, meanwhile, cratered at the box office with a global gross of just $126.4 million. "While Supergirl didn't meet our box office expectations, it's just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran reflected.
"I spoke with Matt [Reeves], and he was incredibly supportive, as well as James Gunn," Clayface director Watkins told GamesRadar+. "And I said, 'Look, this is where I want to go,' and they were like, 'Great, do it.' And there was no mandate to try and match or change or do anything. There was this notion that, 'This is what we're going to create for Clayface, and this feels right for this story.' I like the standalone nature of this story. I didn't have to worry about any concerns for a greater universe."
Clayface is in theaters this October 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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