Man of Tomorrow star Matthew Lillard confirms he isn't playing a DC comic book character in the Superman sequel

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"It's a very James Gunn moment"

Matthew Lillard as Mr. Charles in Daredevil: Born Again season 2
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
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Matthew Lillard says he isn't playing a traditional DC comic book character in Man of Tomorrow, or even one at all.

"It's a very James Gunn moment. So, I wouldn't worry too much about finding him in the comics," Lillard told The Direct, when asked whether or not he'd be playing a DC comic book character.

Funny enough, Lillard's character in Daredevil: Born Again, the mysterious Mr. Charles, was also absent from Marvel Comics and was indeed created specifically for Lillard by showrunner Dario Scardapane.

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Gunn is also no stranger to creating new characters, namely Peacemaker's Leota Adebayo, who is Amanda Waller's daughter, and Lex Luthor's scary alien best friend (and prison chauffeur) Mister Handsome, who we met in Superman.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of character Lillard plays, as he seemed just a touch disappointed that his MCU character was just a normie without any superpowers.

Written and directed by Gunn, the upcoming movie sees archenemies Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team up to defeat an even greater threat, Brainiac. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner aka the Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and Xolo Mariduena's Blue Beetle. Adria Arjona also recently shared her training regimen for the film, where she could very well be making her debut as Wonder Woman...

Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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