21 years after Scooby-Doo, Matthew Lillard wants to reunite with "dear friend" James Gunn in the new DCU: "Tell him I'm available"

Matthew Lillard wants James Gunn to put him in the DCU – and we are so here for it.

"I have wanted to be in a superhero world. I've wanted to be in [DCU]. If anyone's curious: if you run into James Gunn, tell him I'm available," Lillard told the crowd at Los Angeles Comic Con (via ScreenRant), after confirming his upcoming appearance in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. "James Gunn wrote Scooby-Doo 1 and 2; he's one of my dear friends. I keep waiting for that invitation. I don’t know if it’s lost in the mail."

Continued Lillard: "Playing a superhero...to be in that world...The stakes are really high. I like really high stakes. I'm not really the guy you hire for an office drama."

Gunn wrote the first-ever live-action Scooby-Doo movie, which hit theaters in 2002, and its 2004 sequel, Monsters Unleashed. Lillard plays none other than Shaggy Rogers, member of the Mystery Gang and Scoob's owner and best friend. After taking some time off from the character, Lillard signed on to become the main voice actor for Shaggy following the death of legendary actor Casey Kasem (who originated the voice of Shaggy as well as Robin/Dick Grayson in the first-ever animated Batman series) in 2009.

There's still no news as to who Lillard will be playing in Daredevil: Born Again, though the appearance does make him part of the MCU. However, Lillard implied during the LACC panel that his character is not a superhero, saying, "I don't wear any Lycra. I know you're sad." It also sounds like the actor, who is known for his extremely wide acting range, wants a bigger, proper superhero role in the DCU – with fans noting that he would be a pretty great Riddler.

Lillard returns as William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which hits theaters on December 5. Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus in March 2026.

