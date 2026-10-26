James Gunn hits out at the idea that standalone DCU movies are only "meaningful" if they lead to a big event crossover

James Gunn has responded to a common cinematic universe criticism – that standalone movies are only "meaningful" if they lead to a big crossover event movie.
In replying to a Threads user who themselves disagreed with the idea that the DCU isn't building towards anything, Gunn wrote, "DCU is just an alternate universe; we can enter at any location or time and tell THAT story. I dislike the idea that individual stories aren't meaningful unless they lead to something else."
To make his point, Gunn pointed to another household pop culture name in a galaxy far, far away as proof of concept
"People not understanding this is strange to me, because Star Wars has essentially been doing this for 50 years across movies, shows, games and books, admittedly without the tonal variety," Gunn stated.
Of course, the DCU isn't without its setup. 2027's Man of Tomorrow is a Superman sequel in all but name, with connective tissue coming in from the likes of Supergirl, Lanterns and DCEU's Blue Beetle (try not to think about the canon implications of that one just yet). But the DC Studios co-CEO is adamant that audiences should be watching each project on its own merit, not because it's sprinkling breadcrumbs for whatever is next – or the next Big Bad in DCU Chapter One.
"But that doesn't mean those other stories only exist to set up what's happening there," Gunn said. "I would love people to be seeing Clayface because it's a great, fun horror movie unto itself, not because of where else Clayface will show up three movies from now."
So far, the DCU has prided itself on its individuality. Where Marvel Studios typically converges its stories for an Avengers movie, DC has gone the opposite way – platforming animated adventures, cosmic capers, True Detective-style mysteries, and body horrors all within its first 18 months. Or, as I wrote in my Clayface review, the DCU is "quickly learning that its biggest strength, like Clayface himself, is in its malleability."
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Clayface has proved a fair hit with audiences on opening weekend, effectively recouping its budget with a $43 million worldwide gross.
If you've already seen Matt Hagen's murderous revenge tale, check in on our spoiler-filled breakdown with the Clayface ending.
For all things DCU, we have a look ahead to upcoming DC movies that are currently in the works.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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