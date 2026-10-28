James Gunn explains why some DCU movies like Clayface are standalone and some are "part of a larger narrative structure"

James Gunn has addressed the DCU's 10 year plan – and why some projects are more standalone than others.
While some of the DCU's projects, like Superman and Supergirl, are very clearly connected to each other, others, like Clayface, are far more standalone.
On Threads, responding to a now-deleted post, Gunn wrote: "No. You can look at my quotes from January '23 when we started and I said we were going to do exactly what we're doing. I said some stories would be standalone like the Guardians movies were (which is what Clayface is) and some stories would have part of a larger narrative structure, which is what the Superman Saga is. All that said, each piece of the larger story should work on its own with or without having to see everything else."
He added: "ALSO, some things get conflated here. The often cited '8 to 10 year roadmap' originally pitched wasn't only story points (although that was a part of it), but also the plan for DC as a whole, including focusing on diamond characters (Superman, Batman, WW) as well as smaller characters we could turn into diamonds (Krypto, John Stewart, Peacemaker), how we would foster filmmaker freedom & allow for multiple tones & ratings, the influences of Star Wars & George RR Martin, and so much more.
"It's exciting seeing things START to come together and all that makes me even more excited for what we have in store for everyone in Man of Tomorrow."
Man of Tomorrow is the next movie for the DCU, and it functions as a quasi-sequel to Superman. The massive cast includes the return of David Corenswet's Supes, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, along with Milly Alcock's Supergirl, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, Lars Eidinger's Brainiac, and Adria Arjona's mystery character – who everyone thinks is Wonder Woman.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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