James Gunn confirms DCU Batman plans have changed since The Brave and the Bold was announced

DCU Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed plans for the universe's Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, have changed since it was announced.
Originally, the movie was set to be about Bruce Wayne and his biological son Damian Wayne, who, in the comics, becomes Robin and fights crime at his father's side.
When asked by a fan on Threads "have the plans for DCU Batman changed creatively in some way since the 2023 announcement of The Brave and the Bold?" Gunn responded with a simple: "Yep."
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Now, it's unclear what exactly that means – at the moment, no DCU Batman has been cast, and he has only been seen briefly in silhouette in the DCU. So, the film has plenty of freedom to go in any direction.
The Brave and the Bold will be the DCU's take on Batman, while Matt Reeves's The Batman 2 is an Elseworlds movie with no connection to the shared universe. News recently broke that Steven Soderbergh will take over principal photography on the film while Reeves deals with a personal matter.
"Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II," Reeves has clarified. "I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."
The Batman 2 will be released on February 18, 2028. Next up for the DCU is Clayface, which arrives on October 23.
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