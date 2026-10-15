The Batman 2 is set to resume filming with Steven Soderbergh stepping in for Matt Reeves to help with "the final weeks of principal photography"

The temporary pause on The Batman 2 production will soon be lifted as Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh is filling in for Matt Reeves to direct while Reeves deals with a family-related issue.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that filming on The Batman 2 had been halted to allow Reeves to attend "a family matter." Just 10 days later, Deadline reports that Soderbergh will step in to direct the DC Studios sequel in its final weeks of production. Soderbergh will reportedly finish filming the project while in communication with Reeves, who won't be on set. Reeves is said to be picking up post-production duties after filming wraps.
"As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt's work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2. Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt's vision of the film," reads a statement from DC Studios.
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Soderbergh, who won an Oscar for his 2000 crime drama Traffic, said in his own statement that "Matt Reeves' work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent," adding, "The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film."
The Batman 2 still has a theatrical release date of February 18, 2026. Deadline reports that it's too soon to say whether that'll change due to the temporary pause in production.
The cast includes Robert Pattinson returning as Batman alongside Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Penguin. New additions to the cast include Charles Dance, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, and Sebastian Stan.
While you wait for The Batman 2, here's our guide to the best Batman movies and all of the upcoming DC movies you have to look forward to.
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