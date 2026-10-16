Matt Reeves says he's "not leaving" The Batman 2 after Steven Soderbergh steps in to help finish the DC Elseworlds movie

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Matt Reeves has stepped back from The Batman 2 production

The Batman 2
(Image credit: Warner Bros./Matt Reeves)

The Batman 2 is set to resume filming with director Steven Soderbergh overseeing production. The film's director Matt Reeves has addressed the news on X, confirming to fans that he's not exiting the movie.

"Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II," he wrote. "I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."

Filming on The Batman 2 halted earlier this month as Reeves attended to a "family matter". A new report from Deadline confirmed that it will resume with Soderbergh overseeing after the Ocean's Eleven director offered his services to help out.

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He'll be on hand to "complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part II," according to a statement from DC Studios. The statement continued: "Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt's vision of the film."

DC Studios head James Gunn also weighed in on the news to confirm that Reeves is still at the helm of the film. "Matt is still the director of The Batman 2 and always will be," he wrote on Threads. "I can't express how profoundly grateful and moved we are by Steven's offer to help him complete his vision."

The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2028, six years after the first movie was released.

For more upcoming superhero movies, here's our guide to new DCU movies and shows on the way.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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