Matt Reeves teased the Two-Face actor's true identity in The Batman 2 months ago, and nobody noticed

News
By
Published

Matt Reeves might have teased a different actor playing Two-Face from the start

Robert Pattinson in The Batman
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
1

The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves might have already given away that another actor was playing Two-Face – and nobody noticed.

Thanks to a behind-the-scenes look at Heidi Klum's latest Halloween costume, it was seemingly revealed that Sebastian Stan will not be playing Two-Face in the upcoming DC sequel. Instead, Brian Tyree Henry looks to be the actor bringing the iconic villain to life, and Stan is instead playing Victor Zsasz.

When Reeves confirmed Henry's casting on Twitter, he captioned the post "Welcome to the party, man…"

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"Partyman" is the name of Prince's iconic Batman soundtrack song, and the video features him wearing the Joker's makeup on half of his face, with a crowd wearing masks covering half of their faces, too. Could this be a veiled reference to Two-Face, who famously has one half of his face disfigured? It certainly looks like it…

The leak also seemed to confirm that the Court of Owls will be part of the film, as well as Sebastian Koch's role apparently involving prosthetics.

After Reeves had to step away from production for a personal matter, Steven Soderbergh has taken over to finish principal photography. "I am so happy he's come on to help Matt," star Robert Pattinson told us recently. "It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless.

"I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done," Pattinson added. "So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great."

The Batman 2 arrives on February 18, 2028. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Fire Tower has immediately jumped into my must-have pile
    1
    I'm kicking myself that I didn't try this board game sooner, because it's a fast-paced, easy-to-learn masterpiece
  2. 2
    After years of waiting, Blue Eye Samurai season 2 has a release date
  3. 3
    Lego Godzilla is over 5,300-pieces of kaiju fury, but the price is equally monstrous
  4. 4
    My entire PC was shorting after I swapped my motherboard, and you'll never believe why this simple USB hub fixed everything
  5. 5
    Fan spends 40 hours turning the Catan board game into an incredible Halloween costume