Matt Reeves teased the Two-Face actor's true identity in The Batman 2 months ago, and nobody noticed

"Partyman" is the name of Prince's iconic Batman soundtrack song, and the video features him wearing the Joker's makeup on half of his face, with a crowd wearing masks covering half of their faces, too. Could this be a veiled reference to Two-Face, who famously has one half of his face disfigured? It certainly looks like it…
The leak also seemed to confirm that the Court of Owls will be part of the film, as well as Sebastian Koch's role apparently involving prosthetics.
"I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done," Pattinson added. "So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great."
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The Batman 2 arrives on February 18, 2028. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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