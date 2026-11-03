Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40K TV show has a "very cool and unexpected" premise, according to Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan has shared some new details for the upcoming Warhammer 40K series being developed by Amazon Studios. The horror maestro is working on the show alongside Henry Cavill, who has been developing the IP for years.
Speaking in a new interview, Flanagan teased how much he's enjoying the project since being brought on earlier in 2026. "Henry Cavill would be furious if I divulged anything about what we're working on," he told Deadline. "All I can say is that Warhammer is a fascinating world. The challenge, as anyone familiar with it knows, is finding a way in – it's so big. There are 700 novels, discounting the [table top] game, the interactive elements and so much of the rest of the lore."
Flanagan went on to reveal that they have found "a very cool and unexpected on-ramp into it, which I think is very exciting." He added: "I'm sworn to secrecy on all of it, but I’m having the time of my life working on it."
The series has been a long time coming with Cavill's partnership with Games Workshop first being announced three years ago. At the time, the former Superman star shared a statement on Instagram, which read: "Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret."
The latest update came in July when Flanagan was brought on board as Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree said work was beginning on scripts. However, he again promised that it would not be a quick process. "This is a long-term partnership with Amazon – and these adaptations will take years to bring successfully to market," Rountree wrote in the company's annual report.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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