New Prime Video reality show Fallout Shelter: The Experiment finally has a release date, and one lucky Vault Dweller will win $1 million

Almost 10 months after the initial announcement, Prime Video finally has a release date for Fallout Shelter: The Experiment, a new reality show based in the world of post-apocalyptic video game franchise Fallout.
The unscripted reality competition series is set to hit Prime Video on January 13, 2027, with the first four episodes in tow. The remaining three will air weekly through January 27.
Per the new press release, the series is a new reality competition series that invites everyday participants to test their aptitude for the apocalypse in Vault-Tec's state-of-the-art bomb-proof vault shelters. will go head to head in a series of high-octane drills, psychological dilemmas, and morally challenging behavior trials until one special dweller emerges to win the prize of a lifetime: $1,000,000."
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of the Fallout TV show, serve as executive producers alongside franchise boss Todd Howard. Did we mention it also comes from Studio Lambert, producers of The Traitors, The Circle, and Squid Game: The Challenge?
After the success of Netflix's Squid Game reality show, we can see why a Fallout reality show was next in line. The TV show, which takes place in the world of the games and is also canon, is one of Prime Video's biggest original shows and has received several Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy nominations. Fallout season 3 is currently filming and is eyeing a spring or summer release, according to star Kyle MacLachlan.
Fallout seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows to stream right now.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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