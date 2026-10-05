Fallout season 3 could premiere in "May or June" of next year, says star Kyle MacLachlan

Fallout season 3 is slated to hit Prime Video next spring or summer, says star Kyle MacLachlan.
"We're still shooting away," MacLachlan told a fan during a signing for his new memoir. "We've got about a month or so to go... and then probably come out maybe May or June."
The third (and hopefully not final) season of the hit Prime Video show started filming in May 2026, five or so months after season 2's December-January run. There hasn't been much news in the meantime, aside from Aaron Paul (who spoke out several times about his desire to appear on the show) being added to the cast. Paul joins the newly promoted Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register, who play Vault dwellers Steph and Chet, respectively.
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We weren't sure of Hank's fate after the season 2 finale, so we're glad MacLachlan confirmed that he will indeed be back. In what capacity...we're not sure. Now that his mind has essentially been erased, his character could go in any direction. We do think, however, that we'll see a lot more flashbacks from before the bombs dropped (especially now that we know how his character is connected to Steph).
The new season also partially takes place in Colorado, which is a location that has not yet been visited in the games. I'm ready to see some mutated moose.
Fallout season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video. For more on what to watch, check out our list of all of the new TV shows still to come in 2026 and beyond.
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