With over 157 cars and 29 types of bikes available throughout Leonida, understanding how vehicle ownership works in GTA 6 is crucial. Managing the Personal Vehicles of Jason and Lucia is a major priority as they'll be your main mode of transportation around the world.
GTA 6 also handles unowned vehicles, destroyed vehicles, and impounded vehicles in slightly different ways, and the same goes for storing any of your favorites too. So for all things Personal Vehicle-related this car ownership guide will get you up to speed quickly on how vehicles work in GTA 6.
What are Personal Vehicles in GTA 6?
A Personal Vehicle in GTA 6 is the car you are legally registered to ride. Both Jason and Lucia can have their own personal vehicle to call their own, but first they need to be registered (which can be costly, depending on the make and model of the car or bike).
The benefit of investing in a personal vehicle in GTA 6 is that they can always be recovered via the ScooterBros app on your phone if they are lost or destroyed. You're also able to manage your loadout in GTA 6 from the trunk of these vehicles, change your outfit to lower Appearance heat, and store key items such as stash bags and any spoils from hunting trips.
Helpfully, the location of your personal vehicle is always marked on the map. Just open up the GTA 6 Index and scroll to the Personal tab, which is where you'll find your car.
How to register a Personal Vehicle in GTA 6
Businesses such as Pay 'n' Sprays (as well as key contacts, once you've unlocked the relevant GTA 6 mission) will register an unowned vehicle as your personal vehicle for a fee. This can be pretty costly, depending on the make and model of the vehicle – and you won't be able to register a vehicle with a standard or advanced tracker until you've progressed far enough in the story.
Locate a local Pay 'n' Spray by heading to the Vehicles section of the map index, and drive the vehicle you want to register over there. Once you're inside, you'll see the option to register the vehicle and the associated cost.
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It's worth noting that while Jason and Lucia can each have their own personal vehicle at any one time, you can register additional cars and bikes in their names once you purchase new garages. So long as you have the space to store them, you can register the vehicle – and you can summon any registered vehicle whenever you want via the ScooterBros app, a service which will deliver the owned car you want and return the one you don't to storage for a fee.
How to save Unowned Vehicles in GTA 6
So long as you have the necessary equipment, you can steal pretty much any car that you want to. The last unowned vehicle you drop will be marked on the map under the Personal section of the map index, but unlike Personal Vehicles they can't be recovered if they get destroyed.
So, how do you keep an unowned vehicle safe? Beyond paying the price to register it as a personal vehicle, you have two ways to keep an unowned vehicle around. The first is to set it down in a parking space outside of your safehouse, if available. The other is to store it safely in a garage.
What happens if you destroy your vehicle in GTA 6?
If your vehicle takes enough damage (and you can't find somewhere to repair your car in GTA) then it will eventually become undriveable. If this happens to your Personal Vehicle, it can be recovered via the ScooterBros app for a fee. If this happens to an Unowned Vehicle, not only will it be permanently destroyed but you'll also lose access to anything that was stored in its trunk.
How to recover impounded vehicles in GTA 6
Sometimes the smartest way to lose your Wanted Level in GTA 6 is to dump your vehicle. This will clear your Vehicle Heat and give you a better chance of escaping, but it will most likely result in the cops impounding it. This will also happen if you're Wasted or Busted by the cops while driving your Personal Vehicle.
For a significant fee, you can request the ScooterBros services to recover your ride from the impound lot for you, but this may result in the loss of any stash bags you had hidden in your trunk. If you want a better chance of getting your stuff back, check the Personal section of the map index to see where your vehicle is being held, and then attempt to steal your vehicle back or check nearby cop cars to see if you can recover your loot if they have already removed it from your trunk.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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