There's a lot to see and do in Leonida, to the point that it can be a little overwhelming. That's why it's essential for you to understand how to view tasks, see your goals, and track active missions in GTA 6.
The GTA 6 index is an essential part of the game experience, a menu that you're going to spend a lot of time in as you help Jason and Lucia navigate Vice City. Regardless of where you are in the world or what you're doing, pressing the touchpad will allow you to open up the GTA 6 map.
The map will display all local activities, stores, missions, and opportunities that you've discovered. However, you can see what else is available to you by using the index bar which runs across the side of the screen.
Click Right on the D-pad to open the index in GTA 6 and you'll have the following options:
Personal: Denoted by an arrow sign, the Personal section of the index is where you'll be able to locate your personal vehicles, residence, owned garages, and ATMs for cash deposits.
Story: The diary icon is where you'll find all of your GTA 6 missions. The first set are missions that will move the story along, while the group under the 'Optional' banner can be completed at any time.
Robberies: The sack of cash icon is where you'll find all active robbery opportunities. This includes locations of discovered banks, vehicle drop-offs, stick up opportunities, gang hideouts, and more.
Activities: The weights symbol will open the Activities tab, which is where you'll find the locations for all discovered races, shooting ranges, golf courses, hunting and fishing spots, gyms, and clubs.
Exploration: The magnifying glass is where all Exploration opportunities are located, including key points of interest, optional quests, stunt jump and base jump locations, and pawn shop collectors.
Vehicles: The car icon is where you'll find locations for Mod Shops, Pay 'n' Sprays and Gas Stations, local transportation hubs, ferry terminals, and all unlocked Garage locations.
Weapons: The gun icon is where you'll find a directory of all discovered Ammu-Nation locations. These are split into Everyday, Premium, Hunting, and Pawn specialities.
Style: The shirt icon will help keep track of all the shopping spots you've discovered, including places to buy clothes, get tattoos, and refresh your hair and makeup for both Jason and Lucia.
Food: The knife & fork symbol is where GTA 6 keeps track of all the Food & Drink locations in the game, including bars, cafes, convenience stores, fast food spots, and liquor stores.
How to track tasks and set destinations in GTA 6
The index shows all of the missions, tasks, and locations that you've discovered. Once you've navigated to what you're looking for on the map or in the index itself, you just need to hover over the task to learn more about it and then click X to set it as an active destination.
You can also set a destination while in free roam using Quick Navigation (activated by holding Down on the D-pad and pressing R3 on an in-world marker). It's worth noting that you can only set one active destination at a time, and that you should check both the map and index regularly for new opportunities as you explore – anything newly discovered will be marked in the index by an orange diamond symbol.
Tip: While you can only have one active destination set, you can drop multiple markers on the map. Just open the map with the touchpad and press Square on a useful location to leave a marker.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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