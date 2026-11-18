GTA 6 led the nominations at The Game Awards - but should it even have been eligible in the first place? Rockstar's latest seems a likely candidate to dominate the entire awards season, but opinions on its validity for The Game Awards 2026 seem to vary significantly, so we want to know what you think of this year's frontrunner.
The short version: the nominees for The Game Awards 2026 were announced yesterday, November 17 - two full days before GTA 6 would actually be available for the vast majority of players. Yet despite not having been publicly released, Rockstar's was the most-nominated game of the show, picking up a total of eight nods, with the option for the public to cast their votes on a game that hadn't even been reviewed yet. The response was...confused, to say the least.
Those defending the nominations have a few points in their favor. Possibly the most obvious is the fact that by the time The Game Awards roll around next month, GTA 6 will have spent a few weeks in players' hands. Arguably even more compelling is that The Game Awards are primarily a jury-selected affair, meaning a panel of experts from around the industry - many of whom will have had early access for their GTA 6 review - will have been partly responsible for picking the nominees. Given the glowing reviews that the game's received today, it's safe to say those people think GTA 6 is in GOTY territory.
But on the other hand, public voting does account for some of The Game Awards' selection process. Most people throwing out a vote for GTA 6 in the hours after the nominations were announced would have been doing so before review scores were even unveiled, let alone before getting their own hands on the game. Many others are unlikely to experience the game in full by the time of the awards - unless you're mainlining it over the next couple of weeks, you probably won't have rolled credits without some serious dedication.
Those are the facts of the matter, but what do you think? GTA 6 is pretty much guaranteed to be a mainstay of the awards circuit for the next 12 months, but this is a slightly wonky foot to start that journey off on. You can cast your own vote in the poll at the top of this article, or let us know exactly what your take is in the comments section below.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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