GTA 6 is now slowly rolling out across the world – or not so slowly, if you use the New Zealand trick – and players are already starting to uncover the game's secrets. I'd give you a spoiler warning here, but you should probably already be on internet blackout if you're concerned about seeing little surprises early. After all, multiple people have already discovered Bigfoot.
It seems that Bigfoot's appearance is tied to a single location in the game, as every player I've come across – whether the clip is on YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, or Instagram – finds him feasting on a bloody deer corpse at a dirt road intersection. If you chase Bigfoot into the woods, you'll likely stumble upon a strange effigy of a person tied to a tree. If you investigate it, you'll soon fall over, see Bigfoot approach as you lose consciousness, and awaken back where you first saw the creature.
Bigfoot's got a long history in GTA, going back to the PS2 era. He didn't actually appear in San Andreas, but rumors about his presence there became so prolific that Rockstar would eventually reference them in other games, and he's had some pretty extensive cameos in GTA 5 and GTA Online.
This appearance in GTA 6 seems a lot less mysterious, given its singular location and how many people have already stumbled on it. But GTA 5's Easter eggs got pretty involved, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if it's just the first step in a wider cryptid mystery. I still need to know if the UFO is going to make a comeback…
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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