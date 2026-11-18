GTA 6 is finally here – well, depending on your time zone, anyway. In any case, it's a real video game that people are actually playing, which means it's time to discuss the game's most important aspect: its resolution and frame rate. According to a new tech analysis, Rockstar has managed to coax solid performance out of the current-gen consoles even while pursuing nigh-unprecedented levels of fidelity.
"GTA 6 is a 30 frames per second game, but that also kind of makes it the smoothest GTA game in history, at least at launch," as tech analyst John Linneman explains in a new Digital Foundry video. "Every previous entry ran significantly worse on the original target hardware. Whether that trade-off is worthwhile, however, is entirely up to the individual. But as things stand, I'm not convinced that they could have achieved 60 frames per second in a game of this scope on this class of hardware."
It's now trivial to play previous GTA games at 60fps or above, but each previous 3D entry targeted 30fps on its original platforms and regularly dipped below that target. GTA 6's hold on its 30fps target is much stronger.
On base PS5 and Xbox Series X (which Digital Foundry covered in a separate analysis), the game will dip below 30fps at times when, say, screaming down the road at speed, but those dips are "very minor." If you really try to break the game by heading into a busy intersection with a grenade launcher and causing chaos, you can cause the frame rate to take a more sustained dive, but you'll get a solid experience in the course of normal play.
[4K HDR] Grand Theft Auto 6: Digital Foundry Tech Review - The Game Of The Generation? - YouTube
While you can get some dips with the kind of chaos on PS5 Pro, the whole experience seems to be even smoother on Sony's high-end hardware. "I spent most of my time on the PS5 Pro, which is the best way to play this game by far," Linneman says. "You basically get a near-flawless 30fps update. The frame pacing is perfect, cutscenes consistent and fluid, unlike older Rockstar titles, and everything moves without hiccups or stutters."
Well, there is one exception, as you probably shouldn't expect any miracles on Xbox Series S. Microsoft's lower-end machine retains most of the graphical features of its more fully-featured counterparts, which I suppose is miraculous in its own way, but its frame rate brings us back to the peak of Xbox 360 gaming, with sustained drops into the 20fps range whenever there's real action on-screen.
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Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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