Hunter Schafer, who remains a popular fan-cast for misunderstood X-Men member Mystique, says she's down to take on the role... which is still yet to be cast.
“For sure," Schafer told Metro Entertainment, when asked if she'd be down to play the blue shapeshifter in Jake Schreier's take on the mutant team. "I thoroughly enjoyed action [in Blade Runner 2099]. I hope I get to do more action in the future no matter what it is so who knows? Whatever it is, I’m looking forward to it."
Raven Darkholme, aka Mystique, made her Marvel Comics debut circa 1968 in Ms. Marvel #16. Her natural (and impossibly cool) appearance includes blue, scaly skin, bright yellow eyes, and bright red hair. She has the ability to shapeshift into any person or being of her choice, though she's unable to replicate their powers.
Mystique was first played on the big screen by Rebecca Romijn in the pre-Disney, Fox-owned X-Men franchise that debuted in 2000. Jennifer Lawrence took over in the 2010s reboot of the franchise.
The upcoming 2028 X-Men movie, which will introduce the team to the MCU proper, will likely see a young crop of mutants (who, if we're judging by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, don't know much about controlling their own powers) learn from their mentor, Professor Charles Xavier, who is also much younger in this iteration.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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