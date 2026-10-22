Obsession star Inde Navarrette was "dropping hints" about playing Rogue in X-Men before Marvel's reveal, but no one caught it

Actors often play coy when asked about appearing in Marvel movies, but not X-Men star Inde Navarrette. The Obsession breakout has revealed she was carefully "dropping hints" about her casting before the official casting announcement at D23.
In July, Navarrette revealed she had taken a meeting with X-Men director Jake Schreier. To get ahead of the rumor mill, she told Variety of one of her dream roles, stating, "Mystique has always been super cool."
As Navarrette revealed to Collider, the Mystique misdirect was actually a subtle hint as to who she was actually playing in the MCU.
“I did know, but that wasn't a lie,” Navarrette said of namedropping Mystique, suggesting that the parallels between the shapeshifter and Rogue's ability to take powers through contact are enough to tie the characters together.
“The way that that character is, it's so complicated, and it's so nuanced when you have the originality of the story," Navarrette said. "Her and Rogue are also very similar, you know what I mean, if you've read the comics. So I was not lying. I was dropping hints, and I was like, 'If anybody's picking up what I'm putting down?', but nobody did."
Navarrette will appear alongside the likes of Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Adam Driver, and Christopher Abbott in X-Men, which is set to hit theatres on May 5, 2028.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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