Obsession star Inde Navarrette gives us a taste of her Rogue accent ahead of Marvel's new X-Men movie

Just two months after her X-Men casting was first announced, Obsession star Inde Navarrette has given fans a taste of her Rogue accent.
Navarrette was put on the spot and asked by eTalk to give fans a sneak peek of her Rogue accent, saying the mutant's famous line, 'Sugar,' in Rogue's strong Southern accent, which Navarrette bravely attempted on camera. Watch the clip below.
Inde Navarrette attempts Rogue’s Southern accent from ‘X-Men’ - YouTube
Rogue, real name Anna Marie, was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1981. The mutant's particular power is absorbing the life force, superpowers, and memories of anyone she touches. But her touch is deadly, meaning she cannot ever get close to anyone, which causes issues in her relationship with Gambit. Rogue is a runaway from Mississippi, so in most on-screen adaptations she sports a thick accent.
Even though Navarrette admits she needs more practice, some Marvel fans approve of her voice already. "She sounds this good, and this is before the voice coaches," said one fan on Twitter, and another added, "As someone who is from the South, that sugar wasn’t bad." But others think she needs to do a little more homework. "It’s a start, all of the South is watching you with great expectations," added one fan.
Navarrette isn't the first to tackle Rogue's Mississippi drawl. The voice that Marvel fans most associate with Rogue belongs to Lenore Zann, who was the first to voice the character in X-Men: The Animated Series in 1992–1997 and later returned for the Disney Plus animated prequel show X-Men '97 in 2024. However, in live-action, Anna Paquin notably played the character in Fox's X-Men trilogy.
Alongside the Obsession actor, the movie stars Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samantha Weaving as Emma Frost, Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel, and Christopher Abbott as Professor Xavier.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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