Obsession star Inde Navarrette watched anime like Jujutsu Kaisen to learn about storytelling in TV and film and "understand my craft"

Inde Navarrette says she watched a lot of anime after filming Obsession in order to learn more about her craft.
"My life was pretty boring at that time but I saw it as an opportunity to hunker down," Navarrette told The Hollywood Reporter, in regards to having downtime after filming Obsession. "I transitioned that into studying film and watching movies and 'why do I like them?' and what I like is anime. Jujutsu Kaisen, I find to be a very fascinating anime, but why is it so different than Demon Slayer? Why is it so different than other ones?"
The hit anime, based on the manga of the same name, follows a high school student named Yuji Itadori who joins a legion of sorcerers in order to defeat a powerful sorcerer named Ryomen Sukuna (who Yujui becomes the vessel for). Demon Slayer follows a teenager who quite literally becomes a demon slayer after they kill his family and turn his sister into one of them.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
"With Jujutsu Kaisen, they play with timelines, right? With Demon Slayer, they don't. It's very linear," Navarrette contiued. "And what does that mean and how does it affect the storytelling? I learned about time and about storytelling and how a person can have a monologue at the beginning of the episode that matters two episodes later, or even at the end of that, and that person's dead... So whenever I had free time, definitely hanging out with friends and everything like that but also taking it to understand my craft."
Navarrette also says in the video that she hoped Obsession would do well, though no one expected it to gross over $300 million at the global box office against a budget of around $700,000. The film's success led to the actor being cast as Rogue in X-Men's standalone X-Men movie.
She reportedly turned down another horror movie, which is being helmed by British filmmaker Matthias Hoene, as well as a starring role in Michael Mann's Heat 2. I don't blame her... I'd rather be Rogue (although Gambit has not yet been cast).
X-Men hits theaters on May 5, 2028. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.